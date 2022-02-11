PennDOT to Repair Potholes Next Week on More Than 55 State Highways in the Philadelphia Region

02/11/2022

King of Prussia, PA – PennDOT maintenance and contractor crews will be working on more than 55 state highways next week to repair deteriorated pavement across the Philadelphia region. The roadways include:

Bucks County

U.S. 202, Buckingham and Solebury townships and Doylestown Borough;

Route 132 (Street Road), Upper Southampton, Lower Southampton, Bensalem and Warminster townships;

Route 152, Sellersville and Perkasie boroughs and West Rockhill and Hilltown townships;

Route 213 (Bridgetown Pike), Lower Southampton and Middletown townships;

Route 263 (York Road), Warminster, Warwick, and Buckingham townships and Doylestown Borough;

Route 309, West Rockhill and Richland townships and Quakertown Borough;

Route 313 (Dublin Pike), Richland, East Rockhill and Bedminster townships;

Route 611 ramps, Doylestown Borough;

Younken/Pullen Station Road, Richland Township;

Cathill Road/Maple Avenue, West Rockhill Township and Sellersville Borough;

Wrightstown Road, Wrightstown and Upper Makefield townships;

Aquatong Road, Solebury Township;

Yardley Morrisville/Taylorsville Road, Upper and Lower Makefield townships;

Richlieu Road, Bensalem Township; and

Edgely/Woodbourne Road, Middletown Township.

Chester County

Route 23 (Ridge Road), Warwick, South Coventry, East Vincent and East Pikeland townships;

Route 100 (Pottstown Pike), South Coventry and North Coventry townships;

Route 282 (Creek Road), Wallace, East Brandywine and West Nantmeal townships;

Route 796 (Jennersville Road), Penn Township;

Route 841 (Chesterville Road), Franklin Township;

Route 842 (Clonmell/Upland Road), West Marlborough Township;

Route 926 (Street Road), Birmingham Township;

Oxford Road, East Nottingham Township;

Church Road/Pickering Dam Road, Charlestown Township;

Byers Road, Upper Uwchlan Township;

Yellow Springs/Art School Road, West Pikeland Township;

Pughtown Road, East Vincent Township;

Valley Hill Road, Charlestown Township;

Hibernia Road, West Brandywine Township;

Romansville Road, West Bradford Township; and

Copeland School Road, East Bradford Township.

Delaware County

Interstate 476, Ridley, Springfield, Nether Providence, Marple, Haverford, and Radnor townships;

U.S. 1, Chadds Ford, Concord, Chester Heights, Middletown, Marple, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Haverford townships and Media Borough;

U.S. 202, Chadds Ford, Concord, and Thornbury townships;

U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships;

Route 3 (West Chester Pike), Edgmont, Newtown, Marple, Haverford, and Upper Darby townships;

Route 291, Trainer and Eddystone boroughs, City of Chester, and Ridley and Tinicum townships;

Baltimore Pike, Middletown, Upper Providence, Nether Providence, Springfield, and Upper Darby townships and Lansdowne, East Lansdowne Yeadon, Media, Morton Swarthmore, and Clifton Heights boroughs;

Concord Road, Chester Township;

Aston Mill Road, Aston Township; and

Cheyney Road, Thornbury and Concord townships.

Montgomery County

U.S. 422, Lower Pottsgrove and Limerick townships; and

Route 309, Cheltenham and Montgomery townships.

Philadelphia County

Interstate 95 and ramps;

Interstate 76 and ramps;

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) and ramps;

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) outer lanes;

U.S. 1 (City Avenue);

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) ramps;

Route 611 (Broad Street);

Rhawn Street;

Wissahickon Avenue;

Cottman Avenue;

Bustleton Avenue;

Castor Avenue;

Erie Avenue; and

Allegheny Avenue.

Crews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement. Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews. All activities are weather dependent.

As of January 1, 2022, PennDOT has used more than 383 tons of asphalt to repair potholes across the five-county Philadelphia region.

PennDOT would also like to remind motorists that potholes and other roadway concerns on state roads can be reported by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visiting www.penndot.gov and clicking on "Submit A Roadway Concern." To date, District 6 has received over 1,200 customer concerns regarding potholes through PennDOT's Customer Care Center.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

