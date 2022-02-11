State Auditor Julie Blaha invites you to join us for the 2022 State of Main Street listening tour. This years listening sessions will be focused on the five major regions of our state (NE, NW, SE, SW, Metro) and conducted virtually via Zoom.

The annual State of Main Street is an opportunity for the Office of the State Auditor to hear from you directly to ensure our numbers tell the real story of your community. We will share data from our city, town and county reports, hear from a panel of local government leaders, and ask for your reactions. By pulling our data and your expertise together, we will all make better decisions for our communities.

Register below to join the conversation.

Southeast Minnesota Listening Session - Register here

Tuesday, February 22 | 10:00 - 11:00 am

Southwest Minnesota Listening Session - Register here

Wednesday, February 23 | 10:00 - 11:00 am

Twin Cities Metro Listening Session - Register here

Wednesday, February 23 | 1:00 - 2:00 pm

Northwest Minnesota Listening Session - Register here

Friday, February 25 | 10:00 - 11:00 am

Northeast Minnesota Listening Session - Register here

Friday, February 25 | 1:00 - 2:00 pm

If you have any questions or would like to participate as a panelist for your regions listening session, please contact Megan Thrasher, External Affairs & Engagement Director, at megan.thrasher@osa.state.mn.us or 612-231-3120.