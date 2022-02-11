Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,767 in the last 365 days.

2022 State of Main Street Listening Tour

State Auditor Julie Blaha invites you to join us for the 2022 State of Main Street listening tour. This years listening sessions will be focused on the five major regions of our state (NE, NW, SE, SW, Metro) and conducted virtually via Zoom.

The annual State of Main Street is an opportunity for the Office of the State Auditor to hear from you directly to ensure our numbers tell the real story of your community. We will share data from our city, town and county reports, hear from a panel of local government leaders, and ask for your reactions. By pulling our data and your expertise together, we will all make better decisions for our communities.

Register below to join the conversation.

Southeast Minnesota Listening Session - Register here

Tuesday, February 22 | 10:00 - 11:00 am

Southwest Minnesota Listening Session - Register here

Wednesday, February 23 | 10:00 - 11:00 am

Twin Cities Metro Listening Session - Register here

Wednesday, February 23 | 1:00 - 2:00 pm

Northwest Minnesota Listening Session - Register here

Friday, February 25 | 10:00 - 11:00 am

Northeast Minnesota Listening Session - Register here

Friday, February 25 | 1:00 - 2:00 pm

If you have any questions or would like to participate as a panelist for your regions listening session, please contact Megan Thrasher, External Affairs & Engagement Director, at megan.thrasher@osa.state.mn.us or 612-231-3120.

You just read:

2022 State of Main Street Listening Tour

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.