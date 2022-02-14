Cantor’s Driving School Now Offers Driving Lessons in the St Louis, Missouri Area

Cantor's Driving School MO logo Cantor's Driving School driver training car

Cantor’s Driving School is now open in St Louis, MO, offering private driving lessons. Visit https://www.cantorsdrivingschoolmo.com/ to book driving lessons.

ST LOUIS, MO, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantor’s Driving School announces that it has opened a new driving school in St Louis, Missouri, and now offers behind-the-wheel private driving lessons. With its long history of over 50,000 student drivers that have learned to drive in Pennsylvania, Florida, Nevada, Arizona and California, Cantor’s Driving School now provides driving lessons to teens and drivers of all ages in St Louis. The service area includes the City of St Louis, most of St Louis County, and parts of St Charles County.

Cantor's Driving School's website is http://www.cantorsdrivingschoolmo.com/ and the phone number is 314-949-2020. Rates for driver training packages - economical packages of multiple driving lessons - are shown at https://www.cantorsdrivingschoolmo.com/driver-training-packages/.

Driving lessons from Cantor’s Driving School are private, one-on-one, behind-the-wheel sessions, offered 7 days a week. Door-to-door service is provided - pick-up and drop-off at school, home or work. Money-saving packages of multiple driving lessons are available along with single lessons. Online payment is available. The exact service area is shown on the website: https://www.cantorsdrivingschoolmo.com/cantors-service-area/.

“We are pleased to begin offering driving lesson in the St Louis area,” said owner Frank Cantor, “and bring our well-established expertise to teach Missouri drivers good, smart driving skills right from the start.”

In addition to the driving lessons, Cantor’s Driving School offers three online driver's education courses that can be taken by any Missouri driver:

- Missouri Driver Education for first-time drivers

- Missouri Insurance Discount

- Missouri Mature Driver Improvement

About Cantor’s Driving School

Founded in 1976, Cantor’s Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation. Over 50,000 drivers have learned to drive with Cantor’s Driving School. Cantor’s Driving School is a member of the Driving School Association of the Americas.

Cantor’s Driving School has been a driving school icon in the Greater Philadelphia area for decades, operating there since 1976. In 2011, Cantor’s Driving School opened in south Florida and quickly built up a successful business and strong reputation because of the high quality, professional services provided. In 2015, Cantor’s Driving School opened in Nevada, serving the Las Vegas area. In 2016, Arizona became the fourth state where Cantor's Driving School is training student drivers, and in 2020, operations in southern California began.

For more information, please call 314-949-2020 or visit the Cantor’s Driving School website at https://www.CantorsDrivingSchoolMO.com.



Media Contact:

Frank Cantor

Cantor’s Driving School

4625 Lindell Blvd

2nd Floor

St Louis, MO 63108

314-949-2020

Email: cantorsdrivingmo@gmail.com

Web: https://www.CantorsDrivingSchoolMO.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CantorsDrivingSchool

###