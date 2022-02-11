Seats available in trapper education course Feb. 26 in Salmon

To meet the demand for trapper education, Idaho Fish and Game will host a second trapper education course in Salmon during February. The course will be held Saturday, February 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fish and Game Regional Office, 99 Highway 93 North.

Advanced registration is required, and class size will be limited to allow for appropriate physical distancing. To register, go online to the Fish and Game website under the education tab or visit the Fish and Game office in Salmon. Participants must be at least 9 years of age.

The interactive course provides students with hands-on training from experienced trapping instructors. Basic trapping techniques with safety, ethical trapper behavior, and avoiding non-target catches are emphasized throughout. Other topics covered include trapping regulations, equipment selection and maintenance.

Idaho trappers who purchased their first trapping license after June 30, 2011 are required to attend a mandatory trapper education course before they can purchase a trapping license. Anyone intending to trap wolves must attend wolf trapper education course prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags. Those who intend to trap wolves that did not possess an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 are required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education courses.

Students are asked not to attend if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Additional class protocols or class cancellations may occur should state COVID-19 guidelines change prior to a course date.

For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.