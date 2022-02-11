InterCare Community Health Network offering blood lead testing, ensuring access to health care for City of Benton Harbor residents

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 11, 2022

LANSING, Mich. - To ensure City of Benton Harbor families have access to health care services and blood lead testing, InterCare Community Health Network continues to offer ongoing appointments and local events.

Although blood lead tests cannot tell you if you were exposed to lead in the past, testing is particularly important for young children and pregnant persons because exposure to lead early in life has been shown to cause problems with learning, behavior, hearing and growth. For individuals who have elevated blood lead levels, the goals are to identify the source of lead, stop the lead exposure and to talk with their doctor to discuss any other tests or follow-up that might be needed.

To schedule an appointment with InterCare, residents are asked to call 855-869-6900.

For the last 50 years, InterCare has been ensuring access to comprehensive health care for southwest Michigan communities, including the City of Benton Harbor.

"We are here to do as much as we can to serve the community," said Velma Hendershott, President/CEO of InterCare Community Health Network. "We want to make our services available to our most vulnerable individuals who otherwise would not have access to quality health care."

InterCare has been providing vital services to City of Benton Harbor residents, particularly over the past few months, as city, state and federal agencies have participated in an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines. This includes an array of health services including COVID-19 vaccines and testing, primary health care, dental, prenatal services and behavioral health services.

"InterCare has been a valued community partner of Spectrum Health Lakeland over the past 50 years," said Loren B. Hamel, MD, president, Spectrum Health Lakeland. "Our organizations are closely aligned as we work to reduce health disparities and improve the overall health of the communities we serve. We are extremely grateful for the comprehensive, patient-centered care they provide which is vital to reaching community members who would otherwise lack adequate access to necessary health services."

A federally qualified Community and Migrant Health Center, InterCare has grown over the past 50 years from a health center serving agricultural workers to six health center locations, two mobile units, a student health clinic at Benton Harbor High School and other support services and programs.

Free bottled water continues to be provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and distributed by local, paid residents of the City of Benton Harbor.

Residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula as part of an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines.

To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the City of Benton Harbor, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Phones that cannot contact 211 should contact 844-875-9211.

Community volunteers from the following organizations are available to assist City of Benton Harbor residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Avenue as follows:

Saturday, Feb. 12

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Sunday, Feb. 13

2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 pm - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Feb. 14

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, Feb. 15

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Feb. 16

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Feb. 17

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, will host self-serve water pickup as follows:

Monday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

The ongoing response in Benton Harbor includes the city, Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the replacement of lead service lines in Benton Harbor in 18 months and the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration has provided just under $20 million to Benton Harbor to speed up their service line replacement timeline.

There is no cost to City of Benton Harbor residents for lead service line replacement. To assist with assuring the work can be completed as soon as possible, residents are encouraged to complete the Water Service Line Replacement Agreement available online. Contractors cannot begin work on any property without property owner authorization. Completed forms can be returned to Abonmarche, 95 West Main Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022 or emailed to bvasher@abonmarche.com.

These efforts also include recently approved funds to remove lead from homes in the city. Families living in Benton Harbor can apply for this service by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

