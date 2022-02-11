Third listening session on draft MI Healthy Climate Plan to focus on environmental justice; comment deadline extended to March 14

Feb. 4, 2022 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278

Two listening sessions remain, Feb. 8 and 14

A third virtual public comment session has been scheduled to take public feedback on the draft MI Healthy Climate Plan and the deadline for public comment on the draft has been extended to March 14. The additional session will take place Feb. 14, with a focus on environmental justice.

The first public comment session was held Jan. 26 and a recording is available on EGLE's Youtube channel and at Michigan.gov/Climate. Remaining sessions are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

More information on the listening sessions, including how to register and request language accommodations, is available at Michigan.gov/Climate.

The draft MI Healthy Climate Plan builds on progress the state, utilities and numerous local communities are making toward Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's goal of achieving economywide carbon neutrality by 2050. It was developed with input from a wide swath of Michiganders and the expertise of the Michigan Council on Climate Solutions. EGLE is developing the plan through its Office of Climate and Energy.

Public comment on the draft plan is open through Monday, March 14. In addition to providing comments at the listening sessions, written comments may be submitted to EGLE-ClimateSolutions@Michigan.gov.

EGLE does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, religion, age, national origin, color, marital status, disability, political beliefs, height, weight, genetic information or sexual orientation in the administration of any of its programs or activities, and prohibits intimidation and retaliation, as required by applicable laws and regulations.

# # #