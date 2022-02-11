Legal Process Outsourcing Market Size, Industry Trends 2022, Share, Top Companies, Analysis Report by 2026

Legal Process Outsourcing Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Legal Process Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The global legal process outsourcing market reached a value of US$ 11.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 61.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 30.50% during 2022-2027. Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) represents a practice adopted by law firms to acquire legal support services from offshore service providers. Some widely offered LPO services include agency work, document review, legal research and writing, drafting of pleadings and briefs, etc. LPO is supported by numerous software tools and electronic discovery services. It enhances the efficiency and quality of legal procedures and enables organizations to focus on the in-house legal workforce. LPO also assists in managing extensive volumes of data and minimizing the time and cost of legal processes. As a result, it is used across numerous sectors, such as automotive, healthcare, BFSI, etc.

Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market Trends:

The escalating need for drafting agreements, contracts, meeting minutes, letters, etc., for clients is one of the primary factors driving the legal process outsourcing market. In addition to this, the rising integration of AI and predictive analytical tools with legal outsourcing services to reduce turnover time is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing focus among corporate organizations on core competencies is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor by propelling the demand for outsourcing. Apart from this, the growing consumer awareness towards the availability of virtual law assistants and law process automation systems is also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, various key market players are launching numerous favorable initiatives to build strong service level agreements (SLAs) and acquire non-disclosure agreements and certifications. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the legal process outsourcing market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market Research Report:

• Clairvolex

• Clarivate

• Cobra Legal Solutions LLC

• Elevate Services Inc

• Ernst & Young Global Limited

• Infosys Limited

• Integreon Inc

• Lex Outsourcing

• Mindcrest Inc. (DWF Group)

• Morae Global Corporation

• QuisLex Inc.

• UnitedLex Corporation

Key market segmentation:

Breakup by Location:

• Offshore

• Onshore

Breakup by Services:

• Contract Drafting

• Review and Management

• Compliance Assistance

• eDiscovery

• Litigation Support

• Patent Support

• Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• BFSI

• Government

• Automotive

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

