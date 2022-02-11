Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for the Week of Feb. 7

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses the latest on House Bill 2117, redistricting.

 

  1. Senator Hoskins says he against the congressional redistricting map contained in House Bill 2117. Hoskins-1-021022  (:18)  Q: Congressional District 4.
  2. Senator Hoskins adds having both Whiteman Air Force Base and Ft. Leonard Wood in the same district has helped keep both from base closures or downsizing. Hoskins-2-021022  (:21)  Q: for the military.
  3. Senator Hoskins also points out why he is against the current proposed map. Hoskins-3-021022  (:17)  Q: in their district.
  4. Senator Hoskins says some people are worried a new map won’t be ready before Feb. 22. Hoskins-4-021022  (:16)  Q: forth from there.

