Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for the Week of Feb. 7
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses the latest on House Bill 2117, redistricting.
To download audio, please right click on the file name and select Save Target As:
- Senator Hoskins says he against the congressional redistricting map contained in House Bill 2117. Hoskins-1-021022 (:18) Q: Congressional District 4.
- Senator Hoskins adds having both Whiteman Air Force Base and Ft. Leonard Wood in the same district has helped keep both from base closures or downsizing. Hoskins-2-021022 (:21) Q: for the military.
- Senator Hoskins also points out why he is against the current proposed map. Hoskins-3-021022 (:17) Q: in their district.
- Senator Hoskins says some people are worried a new map won’t be ready before Feb. 22. Hoskins-4-021022 (:16) Q: forth from there.