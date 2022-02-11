Suspect Sought in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 900 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Thursday, February 10, 2022, in the 900 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:57 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.