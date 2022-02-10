Submit Release
Bong Go says PRRD will make sure no time is wasted in serving Filipinos even as his term nears end

PHILIPPINES, February 10

Bong Go says PRRD will make sure no time is wasted in serving Filipinos even as his term nears end

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Wednesday, February 9, maintained that President Rodrigo Duterte did his best in serving the country and will continue to fulfill his duty as President, making sure that no time is wasted in serving the Filipino people until the last day of his term.

The statement came after President Duterte, during his Talk to the People address on February 7, said that he has already packed his belongings so he may vacate Malacañang Palace early, with his term ending in four months.

"Ganun naman talaga ang buhay. Lahat ng mga bagay ay may pagtatapos. Kaya naghahanda na si Pangulong Duterte dahil alam naman nating patapos na ang kanyang termino," said Go.

"Ginawa niya ang kanyang tungkulin sa abot ng kanyang makakaya," he added.

Duterte's term began on June 30, 2016, when he was sworn in as the Philippines' 16th President.

"I am packing my things... So I should be out...by March. I won't be here anymore by April. I won't sleep here anymore. Wherever God will bring me, I will practice sleeping there," said Duterte earlier.

Meanwhile, Go said that Duterte is ensuring a smooth transition of power for the next elected top leader of the country.

"Gusto rin niyang siguraduhing maayos ang transition patungo sa susunod na administrasyon ng kung sino man ang pipiliin ng taumbayan sa halalan," remarked Go.

Until that day comes, Go assured that the President will keep on serving the Filipino people.

"He will definitely continue to work until the last day of his term," emphasized the senator.

Regarding any endorsement of a presidential candidate by Duterte, Go reiterated that the President alone will make the final decision on whom to endorse, if at all.

"Abangan na lang po natin at magtiwala tayo sa kanyang pagpapasyahan," he ended.

