Hontiveros hails Albay livelihood programs, wants 'good jobs for all Filipinos'

While on her Albay caravan, Senator Risa Hontiveros said she will focus on creating laws that will provide sustainable livelihood, and investigating corruption in various government agencies should she be re-elected for another term.

Hontiveros met supporters from Legazpi, Tabaco, Libon, and Guinobatan as a part of the Senate slate of Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TROPA). The senator, whose late husband PLtCol. Frank Baraquel hailed from Bacacay, commended Albay for its dedication to resilient livelihood.

"Papalaganapin natin ang good jobs ng bawat Pilipino, hanggang sa mga rural areas. Shining example ang Albay sa mga pwede nating iparating at ipatibay na 'good jobs' sa mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang probinsya," she said.

"Magsisikap tayo na magkaroon ng 'good jobs' ang mga Pilipino para sumahod tayo para sa ikabubuti ng ating mga mahal sa buhay, at babantayin natin na ang buwis na binabayaran nila ay pupunta sa mga programang mararamdaman talaga nila. Buo yan dapat matanggap ng mamamayan," she added.

During the pandemic, Hontiveros revealed the 'Pastillas Scam' at the Bureau of Immigration and helped expose the billion-peso overpriced deals for personal protective equipment (PPEs) made between government and Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation.

"Importante ang bawat piso ng bawat Pilipino. Dapat pumunta ang kita natin sa pagkain at gamot ng pamilya natin, hindi sa bulsa ng mga kurakot," she said.

"Mahal na mahal ko ang Albay. Bawat eleksyon, ramdam ko ang init ng pagtanggap niya sa amin at mga kasama ko. Dios mabalos at saludo ako sa mga Bikolano para sa pagtitindig ninyo laban sa korupsyon at lagi para sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino," she ended.