TAJIKISTAN, February 9 - On February 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, held a working meeting with leaders and activists of the Sughd region in the city of Guliston.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon, following the results of the achievements of the inhabitants of the Sughd region in the year of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of State Independence, gave specific instructions to the leadership of the executive bodies of state power of the region and its cities and districts on a worthy preparation for the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the national holiday.

Over the past three years, more than 8,000 facilities have been built and put into operation in the Sughd region, and 21,000 jobs have been created.

It was noted that, despite the significant work achieved to date, the leadership of the executive bodies of state power of regions and cities and districts needs to develop and submit by 2026 with taking into account the results of the implementation of the previous plan, the analysis of the real situation of cities and districts, the master plan for each of them and the creation of infrastructure conditions that meet modern requirements in a timely manner.

In 2021, 3.3 billion somoni of foreign investment was channeled in the regional economy, including 2.1 billion somoni of direct investment, which is 2 and 2.3 times more than in 2020, respectively.

In order to make full use of the opportunities, achieve the goals set by the Government of the country and ensure the sustainable development of the region, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, instructed the leadership of the region, its cities and districts, together with the relevant ministries and departments, to ensure high-quality and timely implementation of socio-economic development projects, to ensure real planning in the direction of socio-economic development and, taking into account the goals of accelerated industrialization of the country and adherence to the principles of the "green economy", give priority to the creation of new jobs, favorable infrastructure conditions, greater attraction of domestic and foreign investments and the development of priority areas.

In conclusion, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon confidently stated that the proud and hardworking inhabitants of ancient Sughd would continue the good traditions of building and beautifying our beloved Motherland and achieve even greater socio-economic success.

After the speech of the President of the country Emomali Rahmon on the results of the socio-economic indicators of the region in 2021, the Chairman of the Sughd region Rajabboy Ahmadzoda and the chairmen of a number of cities and districts reported to the Head of State.