Youth Leader Dr. Astell Collins appointed as International Every Girl Wins’ Advisor to South America and the Caribbean
His strong international leadership with the youth will assure every girl wins.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and C.E.O. Dr. Christine Kozachuk presented the official appointment. Dr. Kozachuk appointed him for his strong international leadership with the youth.
Dr. Astell Collins is the UN Goodwill Ambassador and Global Representative for the Golden Rule International and Interfaith Peace-Building for the Caribbean States and its Territories. Dr. Collins is the C.E.O. of (Better Defined One) BD1 Leadership and was the youngest Chairman of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity Guyana. Collins was the Youth Advisor for PANCAP Coordinating Unit (CARICOM) and was appointed as the Special Envoy Representative to the Government of Guyana on behalf of the United States Global Leadership Council. He was recently appointed as an Executive Liaison Advisor for the office of the Development King at large Okogyeman Obremponnsu Kobina Amissah I in Ekumfi Kuotukwa Ghana, West Africa.
