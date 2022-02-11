Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market Size Worth $1,906.46 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 21.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The ultra-wideband chipset market size was valued at $498.55 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,906.46 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 498.55 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1,906.46 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 124 No. Tables 40 No. of Charts & Figures 61 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Application, and End-User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ALEREON, INC.; Apple Inc.; Bespoon SAS; Decawave Limited; Furaxa INC.; Johanson Technology, Inc.; NOVELDA; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; and Pulse-Link, Inc are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global ultra-wideband chipset market and its ecosystem.

In April 2021, Apple Inc. launched AirTag, which is powered by U1 UWB chipset designed for tracking objects using iPhone.

In December 2021, Novelda AS announced it has raised US$ 44.70 million in a pre-IPO private placement through the issuance of 484,848 new shares.

In recent years, the increasing need to know the location of resources such as people, equipment, and materials, has been rapidly expanding in a variety of industries in real-time. Some emerging radio frequency (RF)-based technologies have been proposed to facilitate resource tracking, for example, pipe spools and structural steel members tracking by Radio-frequency identification (RFID), vehicle tracking and collision detection using GPS, and automated material tracking based on ZigBee localization technology. Furthermore, UWB is one of the fastest-growing technologies adopted in RTLS systems, with a considerable growth potential due to its accuracy in tracking assets. UWB technology offers higher accuracy and range along with a lower power consumption compared to other RTLS technologies such as radio frequency identification (RFID); this has led to high penetration of UWB technology in applications requiring high accuracy. Owing to higher accuracy of UWB technology several end users of RTLS have shifted from RFID and Wi-Fi to UWB technology for improving efficiency, shortening lead times, and decreasing costs. Also, the UWB-integrated RTLS solutions offer various advantages to RTLS applications, thereby driving the demand for UWB chipset.





The COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted manufacturing facilities as production capacities were lowered. The semiconductor industry took a significant hit as the demand for electronic components was lowered from the industrial sector and end users. To slow down the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that people maintain at least a 1-meter distance from one another throughout the pandemic. The UWB function monitors the location of nearby tags, with the ability to track multiple tags at once, so several people can be in a given space and use their devices to maintain distance. So, the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology is seen to be beneficial in COVID-19 contact tracing and social distancing applications. This technology is helping countries to prevent the spread of infection. The UWB market is expected to witness a marginal decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the movement restriction and lockdowns have resulted in the disrupted supply chain of different verticals of the ultra-wideband market, including healthcare, automotive & transportation, manufacturing, consumer electronics, and retail.

Opportunities for UWB Technology in Automotive Industry to Propel Ultra-Wideband Chipset to Propel Market Growth:

A wireless sensor network is designed for areas where wiring and power supply is difficult to achieve over the years. WSN has gained significant attention in the automotive, military, transportation, and other industries. The automotive and transportation industry has witnessed a series of new and emerging UWB technology applications for the past few years, and wireless technology is majorly used in automobiles for radio reception and navigation purposes. Additionally, the introduction of advanced features in cars such as keyless entry and tire pressure monitoring has also led to the higher adoption of wireless data transmission techniques.





Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market: Automobile and Smartphone the Future of UWB Chipset

In the future, the UWB chipset will be used in a lot of next-gen smartphone applications. Samsung is planning to integrate UWB technology in the Samsung Galaxy Ultra 5G and S21. This will allow a person to unlock compatible cars without keys. Next-gen UWB chipsets are drawing the roadmap for mobile transaction security. DecaWave—a developer of UWB-based semiconductor solutions—is gaining recognition for introducing its new chipsets that comply with the new IEEE 802.15.4z (4z) standard for power reduction in automotive and mobile applications. Moreover, increasing initiatives by car manufacturers in the development of UWB-related products for connected cars will further create a future trend for the global ultra-wideband chipset market.

















