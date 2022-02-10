Ingrida Šimonytė in Kiev: You can count on Lithuania’s firm support—now and always

LITHUANIA, February 10 - On 10 December, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has paid her first official visit to Ukraine.

In her meetings in Kiev with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Prime Minister discussed the tense security situation amid the mounting pressure from Russia on Ukraine’s eastern and northern borders. Lithuania’s support for Ukraine has also been discussed.

Ingrida Šimonytė has emphasised that Lithuania and Ukraine have enjoyed the strategic partnership strengthened by the shared history and the common need to withstand challenges.

‘You can count on Lithuania’s firm support—now and always. The strategic partnership and true friendship between Ukraine and Lithuania have been proven many times, not only in words but also in deeds’, said the Prime Minister of Lithuania.

The Prime Minister has thanked Ukraine for its helping hand when Lithuania found itself on the frontline of Lukashenka’s hybrid aggression. The Prime Minister has pointed out that Lithuania has always supported Ukraine and will continue to do so in the face of the threats posed by Russia.

‘Lithuania supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and it has never recognised the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia, nor ever will. We have been and will continue to be supporters of Ukraine’s security and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, we will continue to support bilaterally and mobilise international support for Ukraine’, said the Prime Minister of Lithuania.

According to the Prime Minister, Ukraine needs both political support and very concrete and practical assistance.

‘Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and other military support from Lithuania will reach Ukraine in the coming days. I hope and sincerely wish that Ukraine will never use them’, said the Prime Minister.

Lithuania is also increasing the number of military instructors as part of the Lithuanian military training mission in Ukraine and resuming the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers in Lithuania.

On the second day of the visit, the Prime Ministers of Lithuania and Ukraine are to visit the Luhansk region.