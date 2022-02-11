Eubiotics Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Eubiotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Eubiotics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global eubiotics market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020 and Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global eubiotics market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Eubiotics are additives that enhance the nutritional value of the animal feed and improve the overall health of livestock, poultry, swine, and aquatic animals. They comprise prebiotics, probiotics, essential oils, and organic acids that increase nutrient absorption, immunity, and the overall functioning of the body parts. They are essential for hormonal, immunologic, and metabolic homeostasis and maintaining a healthy balance of microbiota in the gastrointestinal tract.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Eubiotics Market Trends:
Increasing livestock farming, along with the risingneedfor better nutrition and proteins amonganimals, represents one of the major factorsbolstering the market growth. Besides this, as eubiotics are employed as an alternative for antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs), the increasing awareness among individuals about feed quality and safety is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, enhanced microbiological solutions to develop novel product variants with easy digestibility and targeted results are offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players. Moreover, increasing domestication of animals as pets, especially dogs, cats, and cows, is driving the market.
Eubiotics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Advanced Bionutrition Corp.
Behn Meyer Holding AG
Beneo Gmbh (Südzucker AG)
Calpis Co. Ltd. (Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.)
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Kemin Industries Inc.
Lallemand Inc.
Lesaffre
Novus International Inc. (Mitsui & Co. Ltd.)
UAS Laboratories LLC (Chr. Hansen Holding A/S)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, form, application, end use and region.
Breakup by Product:
Probiotics
Prebiotics
Organic Acids
Essential Oils
Others
Breakup by Form:
Liquid
Solid
Breakup by Application:
Gut Health
Immunity
Yield
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Cattle Feed
Poultry Feed
Swine Feed
Aquafeed
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
