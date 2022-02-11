New Traffic Pattern Begins Next Weekend on Main Street for Roadway Construction in Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – A new traffic pattern will be in place on Main Street in Norristown by early Saturday, February 19, that will move three lanes of traffic to the south (eastbound) side of Main Street between Water Street and Barbadoes Street for reconstruction of the north (westbound) side of the roadway, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The new traffic pattern — eastbound and westbound through lanes and a center turn lane — will remain in place for approximately three months. Parking will be eliminated on Main street within the work area.

The work is part of the Section 510 Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) widening and reconstruction project. In addition to the work on Main Street, construction activities are now underway on the southbound side of Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) between Elm Street and Main Street, and at the Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) intersection with Marshall Street.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in late 2022.

