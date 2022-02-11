Little Washington Road to Close Beginning February 28 for Bridge Replacement in East Brandywine Township

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Little Washington Road over Culbertson Run in East Brandywine Township, Chester County is scheduled to close beginning Monday, February 28 for bridge replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place 24/7 through late September.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use U.S. 322, Hopewell Road and Corner Ketch Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backup and delays may occur.

Under this contract, PennDOT will remove and replace the existing concrete encased steel I-beam bridge with a composite pre-stressed concrete adjacent box beam bridge. Approximately 950-feet of approach roadway will also be reconstructed to tie the new bridge into Little Washington Road along with the installation of guiderail.

In addition, minor drainage improvements will be performed including the installation of three stormwater inlets. The new structure will have aesthetic form liners to mirror the natural stone on the face of the wing walls and abutments.

The existing one-span bridge was built in 1918. It is 25 feet long and 18 feet wide. The structure, which is listed in poor condition, is posted with a single weight limit of 16 tons and a combination weight limit of 28 tons. The bridge carries an average of 1,019 vehicles a day.

Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, York County is the general contractor on the $1.4 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

