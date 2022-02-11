Submit Release
I-95 North Lane, Ramp Restrictions Next Week for Construction at Bridge Street and Betsy Ross Interchanges in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Northbound Interstate 95 will be reduced from three lanes-to-one in the work zone between the Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia on Monday, February 14, through Friday, February 18, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for construction to install an overhead sign structure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work is part of a $79.7 million project to reconstruct I-95 at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange. PennDOT's contractor completed reconstruction and widening of the northbound lanes and two northbound bridges and shifted construction operations to the southbound side of I-95 in early January.

In addition, intermittent slowdowns are scheduled on the ramp from northbound I-95 to the Betsy Ross Bridge on Thursday, February 17, and Friday, February 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for bridge beam installation.

The work is part of PennDOT's $93.6 million contract to replace four ramp structures at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work areas as backups and delays are expected. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

