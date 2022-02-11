Potato Protein Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-Use Industry till 2028

Reports And Data

The Global Potato Protein market was valued at USD 81.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 111.1 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 3.90%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Potato Protein Market was valued at USD 81.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 111.1 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9%. Rising demand for organic food products and a snowballing number of health-related issues are major factors for the growth of the global potato protein market. Besides, rising demand for plant-derived polypeptides or amino acids from various end-use industries and health benefits offered by consumption of potato protein are other significant factors expected to boost the growth of the global market over the forecasted period. Raising livestock, beef, and dairy, in particular, involves high cost and has adverse effects on the environment. On the other hand, the fact that plant foods require less resource and capital and even reduce emissions of greenhouse gases is driving the market for manufacturing of potato protein.

The potato protein market is segmented based on type, application, and geographical reach. Based on type, concentrate, and isolates are two forms. Based on the application, the global potato protein market is divided into food & beverages and feed. The food & beverage market segment is further segmented into meat, dairy, confectionery, processed foods, drinks, and sports nutrition. The industries in the protein market are trying to bridge the gap between efficient big-scale production processes and innovations, for instance, Innovix labs, launched a plant-based protein with complete potato protein isolate. It's an all-natural, gluten-free, vegan protein that contains no carbs, starch, and added sugar and has well-balanced amino acids which is formulated to be used in low-protein foods, snacks, and smoothies, such as juices, protein shakes, and water-soluble beverages.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2463

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Potato Protein market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• PPZ Niechlowie (Poland),

• TEREOS (France),

• Omega Protein Corporation (US),

• KMC Ingredients (Denmark),

• SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH (Germany),

• AKV Langholt (Denmark),

• Agrana (Austria),

• ROQUETTE (France),

• Sinofood Industrial Co., Limited,

• Avebe (Netherlands),

• Emsland Group (Germany),

• TechSci Research

Get more Information about this Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potato-protein-market

Market Segmentation: -

Potato Protein Market Segmentation based on Types:

• Isolates

• Concentrates

Potato Protein Market Segmentation based on Application:

• Food & Beverages

• Feed

• Other applications

Potato Protein Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Potato Protein Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2463

Salient Trends of the Potato Protein Market

• Trends of veganism expected to impact the market of plant-based products. In 2017, veganism was a top search trend in Canada according to the preliminary draft released by Canada’s new Food Guide which favours plant-based foods.

• The growth is due to various reasons, such as rising awareness about protein supplements, trend of better lifestyle, and demand for food supplements. Moreover, rapidly expanding food sector, especially in the emerging countries like India, will boost the market growth further

• Continued investments from manufacturers and product launches in the food and beverages industries are anticipated contribute to the regional potato protein market growth.

• The major reasons for demand for the potato protein industry include improved per-capita income and rising health awareness among people. As people are getting more aware of taking care of one\'s health, they are giving increased importance to these supplements to prevent various diseases.

Thank you for reading our research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report at the earliest.

Browse for More Reports:-

Flavors & Fragrances Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/flavors-and-fragrances-market

Pulse Flour Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pulse-flour-market

Beverage Stabilizers Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/beverage-stabilizers-market

Cultured Meat Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cultured-meat-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

