ATELIER de Hoteles and XPS sign important agreement to implement a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) system

Inspira Roof Top Suite at Atelier Playa Mujeres

ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles carries out this innovation in unison with its conceptual pillars of Addictive Service and Surrounding Technology.

The artificial intelligence system that is being implemented in our resorts is the first and only in the entire Mexican hotel industry.” — Oliver Reinhart, Corporate CEO of Grupo BD

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER de Hoteles announces the implementation of a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) software system at the hotel complex, ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, complementing the company’s already renowned and signature concept of Handcrafted Hospitality®. The AI system has been developed by the Italian company, ASC27, and is to be installed by the Mexican company, XPS (Experienced Service).

The objective of using this system is to exceed guest expectations at ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres during stays in this tourist complex that is in Cancun - Playa Mujeres, through powerful artificial intelligence technology that will improve the level of service provided by the Arteleros and give them a greater sense of security and comfort.

"At ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles, we are truly excited about having signed this important trilateral agreement with ASC27 and XPS. The artificial intelligence system that is being implemented in our resorts is the first and only in the entire Mexican hotel industry. It is capable of surveillance in all areas, by using highly efficient and autonomously intelligent cameras and corresponding equipment that require no human interaction, to guarantee and maintain the high level of service and safety of all guests, visitors, and Arteleros. We firmly believe in the application of new technologies, and we are thrilled to be pioneers when it comes to artificial intelligence in Mexico.” stated Oliver Reinhart, Corporate CEO of Grupo BD, parent compny of ADH.

It is worth mentioning that the sophisticated system works 24 hours and 7 days a week. The data it provides allows for precise analysis, evaluation, foresight, anticipation, and even pre-programming of diverse operational events. This makes it easier for Arteleros to preconceive situations and/or guest requirements at the exclusive hotel complex. In addition, this software is a source of very specific data, once again favorably boosting the service that guests receive, and raising the amount of satisfaction that they experience during their stay.

"XPS is honored to participate in initiatives that also strengthen bilateral relations between Italy and Mexico, more specifically in Cancun, Isla Mujeres, and other parts of the state of Quintana Roo. Therefore, we are pleased to announce that XPS has signed a very important agreement with the Mexican hotel operator, ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles, to implement an innovative artificial intelligence system for the development of advanced security and protection techniques, which will also improve the vacation experience of guests at the exclusive ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres complex," stated Filippo Strano, CEO of XPS.

ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles is taking action in the field of security, further exalting the strategic philosophies of two of its core pillars, Addictive Service® and Surrounding Technology®. Both concepts focus on anticipating the desire of guests and making interaction with technology an integral and continuous method by which internal and external visitors enjoy the resort experience and participate in daily activities.

About:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of the concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles’ four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer Barefoot Luxury® experiences that are accompanied by the highest standards of service at their properties which are in the Cancun Hotel Zone, and Cancun´s Playa Mujeres. Other beach properties and urban locations are currently on the way.