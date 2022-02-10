Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,850 in the last 365 days.

Senator Annette Taddeo Hosts Press Conference With Those Affected By Illegitimate Party Affiliation Changes And Shares NEW Revelations She Has Uncovered

FLORIDA, February 10 - Miami —

On Friday, February 11th, Senator Annette Taddeo will be hosting a press conference with those affected by the Republican Party of Florida duping elderly Hispanic voters into changing their registrations. Senator Taddeo’s office has continued to receive numerous calls from elderly Hispanic voters with similar stories of canvassers manipulating them into signing voter registration forms and subsequently having their party affiliation changed without their consent and will report.

Who: Senator Annette Taddeo and victims of voter registration fraud.

When: February 11th, 2022 at 9:30am.

What: A press conference to discuss NEW revelations with the Voter Registration fraud story.

Where: Haley SOFGE Towers - 800 NW 13th Ave, Miami, FL 33125 and LIVE on Facebook.

Why: To address the targeted effort at elderly Hispanic citizens to suppress their vote.

You just read:

Senator Annette Taddeo Hosts Press Conference With Those Affected By Illegitimate Party Affiliation Changes And Shares NEW Revelations She Has Uncovered

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.