Senator Annette Taddeo Hosts Press Conference With Those Affected By Illegitimate Party Affiliation Changes And Shares NEW Revelations She Has Uncovered

FLORIDA, February 10 - Miami —

On Friday, February 11th, Senator Annette Taddeo will be hosting a press conference with those affected by the Republican Party of Florida duping elderly Hispanic voters into changing their registrations. Senator Taddeo’s office has continued to receive numerous calls from elderly Hispanic voters with similar stories of canvassers manipulating them into signing voter registration forms and subsequently having their party affiliation changed without their consent and will report.

Who: Senator Annette Taddeo and victims of voter registration fraud.

When: February 11th, 2022 at 9:30am.

What: A press conference to discuss NEW revelations with the Voter Registration fraud story.

Where: Haley SOFGE Towers - 800 NW 13th Ave, Miami, FL 33125 and LIVE on Facebook.

Why: To address the targeted effort at elderly Hispanic citizens to suppress their vote.