BostonSight Research Advances Education and Innovation in Ocular Surface Disease Treatment
Shares Finding to Benefit the Eye Care Industry
We envision a world where no one suffers loss of sight from corneal irregularities or ocular surface disease.”NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye continues to expand its clinical research as part of its mission to educate patients and doctors about the care and treatment of the ocular surface.
— Dr. Daniel Brocks, MD, CMO
“Research and publishing are core components of our mission,” said Dr. Daniel Brocks, MD, BostonSight’s Chief Medical Officer. “We envision a world where no one suffers loss of sight from corneal irregularities or ocular surface disease. To work toward that vision, we conduct research and share our findings with other providers with the hope that our work will benefit the eye care industry as a whole.”
BostonSight conducts clinical research trials to find improved solutions for patients suffering from ocular surface disease. The research team is currently conducting four studies, including one that evaluates an at-home lens coating system for patients who use scleral lenses. Lens coating can provide a better lens wearing experience by minimizing deposits and fogging and increasing lubricity, enhancing patient comfort. For a full list of research studies go to https://www.bostonsight.org/our-research/.
In 2021, an analysis in Contact Lens and Anterior Eye listed BostonSight as the leading institution providing scleral contact lens-related articles. Recently, the research team published a peer-reviewed article about the efficacy of scleral lenses for patients with ocular GvHD. A full list of BostonSight’s peer-reviewed publications can be found at https://www.bostonsight.org/our-research/our-publications/.
In addition, research advances scleral lens technology developed by BostonSight for PROSE® treatment and BostonSight SCLERAL®.
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. BostonSight PROSE® treatment is available at top medical centers around the U.S., Canada, and India. BostonSight SCLERAL® was launched to expand access to global scleral lens technology. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India.
