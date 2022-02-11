Dr. Rundles’ Book Enlightens Us of the Dangers in Our Midst
Book on the Jezebel Spirit aims to steer us from dangersCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many temptations surround us, and they are in abundance with the goal of distancing us farther and farther away from the Lord. Such spirits, also known as the Jezebel spirit, lurk in the corners, tempting us with power but in reality, they manipulate us and bring us sadness and negative thoughts, even suicidal ones. In Throw Her Down: Don’t Be Distracted by the Jezebel Spirit, Dr. Francis A. Rundles open our eyes to this threat that moves us away from God and helps us in fostering our relationship with Him instead.
A devoted husband to his wife Lillie for thirty-eight years, Dr. Francis A. Rundles is the Founding Pastor of the Greater Hope Church of God in Christ. A lifelong learner, he has obtained degrees in Theology and Biblical Studies, a Doctor of Divinity degree, and a PhD in Philosophy. He also holds several positions in organizations in his community, the Greater Hope Outreach District and Titus Regional Medical Center among them. He serves in the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and he serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors come January 2022.
With a career spanning thirty years at the Texas Department of Transportation and the civic duties he has performed for the community, the city of Mount Pleasant declared January 19, 2020, as Dr. Francis A. Rundles Day to celebrate all his contributions.
Throw Her Down is another of Dr. Rundles’ contributions to society, with the aim of enlightening people about the spirit of Jezebel and how it has been running rampant, damaging the church and the world. Speaking from decades long of experience and study, Dr. Rundles helps the readers to understand how detrimental this spirit is and what can be done to avoid being under it.
A book that will bring us closer to God, one that deserves a space on your shelves.
