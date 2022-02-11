Tilt Sensor Market Size Worth $402.94 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The tilt sensor market size is projected to reach $402.94 million by 2028 from $268.72 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research study on “ Tilt Sensor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Metal and Non-Metal), Technology (Force Balance, MEMS, and Fluid Filled), and Industry (Mining & Construction, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace, and Others)”, published by The Insight Partners. The tilt sensor market growth is driven by the upsurge in demand for construction equipment and surge in demand for automotive and transportation industries. The mining and construction segment led the global market with a market share of 31.3% in 2020 and it is expected to garner 30.5% share by 2028. The force balance segment led the global market with a market share of 46.0% in 2020 and it is expected to garner 44.5% share by 2028.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 268.72 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 402.94 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 155 No. Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 84 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Material, Technology, and Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011684/







Tilt Sensor Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Automation Sensorik Messtechnik GmbH; elobau GmbH & Co. KG.; MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; Positek; Welan Technologies Pvt Ltd.; Sensata Technologies, Inc.; Geosense; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Shanghai Zhichuan Electronic Tech CO., Ltd; and TE Connectivity Corporation are among the key players profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global tilt sensor market and its ecosystem.

In November 2021, Sensata Technologies finalized the acquisition of SmartWitness Holdings, Inc., a leading video telematics provider.

South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are among the key countries in the Middle East and Africa region. Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, and Kuwait are among the major contributors to the GDP of the region. These countries have a large clientele for high-tech consumer electronics, including smart wearable, smartphones, portable computers, and washing machines. The high demand for consumer electronics drives the demand for tilt sensors across the region. During Abu Dhabi’s International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) in 2019, Calidus, an Emirati company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi-based aerospace and defense company GDC Middle East for exporting new B-250 light attack aircraft to other nations in the region. This boosts the requirement for the tilt sensors required in aircraft. The Middle East region witnesses the presence of a robust healthcare sector, along with the high adoption of advanced surgical equipment and diagnostic tools. Tilt sensors are able to adjust a patient’s body angle precisely to the required alignment to speed up the rehabilitation time and the healing.

Additionally, Industrial application of hybrid propulsion in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones, human-machine interface (HMI), and artificial intelligence (AI), among other technological advancements, is expected to drive the demand for respective tilt sensors across the region. In the aspect of the drone’s configuration, the position angle of the tilt sensor is utilized for measuring the balance of space attitude. In 2019, Benban Solar Park was connected to Egypt’s National Grid, and currently, the solar plant generates 930GWh a year that is enough for powering 420,000 households, which is the equivalent to avoidance of 423,000 tons of CO2 emissions.





Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00011684/







The MEA tilt sensor market is majorly affected by the disruption in the supply chain. Due to the closure of borders of countries, the supply chain of several components and parts has been disturbed. The demand for sensor systems and sensors declined since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the MEA countries. This resulted in a loss of businesses among the sensor systems and sensor manufacturers delivering their products to various industries in the region. Many countries with higher manufacturing units, such as Turkey, Israel, and South Africa, witnessed critical scenarios in procuring various electronics and semiconductor products, including sensors, which showcased a decline in the MEA tilt sensor market growth in the region.

The surge in the construction activities in the region led to the rapidly growing construction industry. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are among the major market players in the GCC construction industry. The COVID-19 outbreak pandemic discontinued several construction activities and projects in these countries, and some of the projects are still likely to remain halted.

The tilt sensor market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, APAC held the largest share of the global market. Automation Sensorik Messtechnik GmbH; MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Zhichuan Electronic Tech CO., Ltd; Welan Technologies Pvt Ltd.; and TE Connectivity Corporation are among the key players operating in the tilt sensor market.

The growing manufacturing activities globally and the rapidly expanding packaging industry drive the market growth of industrial robots. Due to distinct rules, regulations, norms, and policies imposed by several countries, the trade barriers in this market might be a restraining factor. North America is a quick adopter of all the latest technological advancements. Major North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico adopted wide applications of tilt sensors across various industry verticals, such as automotive, industrial, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, mining, construction, healthcare, food & beverages, aviation, and aerospace.





Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011684/







Tilt Sensor Market: Consumer Electronics Overview

Tilt sensors are used in a variety of ways in consumer electronic items such as handheld computers, smartphones, and gaming consoles. A tilt sensor determines the device's angular position for the auto-rotate function to work on smartphones. Radio receivers, mp3 players, video recorders, camcorders, personal computers, video game consoles, and automobile electronics are all examples of consumer electronic products. Most consumer electronic products have a sensor component. A sensor could be a single component, a module, active, passive, a wired or wireless input switch. Sensors are widely used for monitoring, measuring, and data logging in consumer electronics.













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/tilt-sensor-market

