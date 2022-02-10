Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,905 in the last 365 days.

President gets acquainted with the construction of a tourism center

UZBEKISTAN, February 10 - The President of Uzbekistan got acquainted with the construction of the tourism center “Silk Road Samarkand”

A huge complex is being built along the rowing canal in Samarkand district. The cost of the project is $381 million. The construction of 8 hotels, a congress center and the Eternal City caravanserai continues. Two hotels with a height of 22 floors will be five-star, the rest four-star.

Instructions were given to provide a wide range of modern services.

“We have many architectural monuments that attract the attention of tourists. But the range of services is small, the quality is low. This center needs to establish a multifunctional service. Students studying in tourism should come and practice here”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The President also visited the Eternal City caravanserai. The appearance of the ancient cities of Uzbekistan, the traditions of architecture, applied arts, the national cuisine of our people, the atmosphere of the ancient oriental bazaar will be recreated here.

“This place will become the embodiment of our history and culture, people will come with their families. Therefore, the decorative and color design of buildings must comply with national traditions. In the courtyard of the caravanserai it will be possible to organize shops for craftsmen”, the President said.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

President gets acquainted with the construction of a tourism center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.