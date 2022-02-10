President gets acquainted with the construction of a tourism center

UZBEKISTAN, February 10 - The President of Uzbekistan got acquainted with the construction of the tourism center “Silk Road Samarkand”

A huge complex is being built along the rowing canal in Samarkand district. The cost of the project is $381 million. The construction of 8 hotels, a congress center and the Eternal City caravanserai continues. Two hotels with a height of 22 floors will be five-star, the rest four-star.

Instructions were given to provide a wide range of modern services.

“We have many architectural monuments that attract the attention of tourists. But the range of services is small, the quality is low. This center needs to establish a multifunctional service. Students studying in tourism should come and practice here”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The President also visited the Eternal City caravanserai. The appearance of the ancient cities of Uzbekistan, the traditions of architecture, applied arts, the national cuisine of our people, the atmosphere of the ancient oriental bazaar will be recreated here.

“This place will become the embodiment of our history and culture, people will come with their families. Therefore, the decorative and color design of buildings must comply with national traditions. In the courtyard of the caravanserai it will be possible to organize shops for craftsmen”, the President said.

Source: UzA