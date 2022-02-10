President meets with hokims and heads of sectors in Samarkand

UZBEKISTAN, February 10 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, following his visit to Samarkand region, held a meeting with hokims and heads of sectors.

At the meeting, issues of socio-economic development of cities and districts were considered. It was noted that signs of corruption and nepotism were revealed in the activities of some hokims. Some leaders ignored the concerns of the population. The improvement of drinking water supply, heat and electricity supply has not been ensured despite the allocation of necessary funds.

Misuse of subsidies for the introduction of water-saving technologies was noted. The proportion of problem loans in the banks of the region has increased. Cases of theft of funds intended for preferential loans have been identified. The number of traffic accidents and crimes has increased.

Hokims of two districts, several heads of territorial departments were relieved of their posts for irresponsible attitude to official duties, serious shortcomings and mistakes in work. Instructions were given to eliminate shortcomings and improve the well-being of mahallas. “We have set ourselves very high goals and people expect practical results from us. I fired 10 executives today. From now on, the demand for non-working leaders will be very tough. Everyone should learn a lesson”, the Head of the state said following the meeting. Thereupon, the visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Samarkand region ended. The Head of the state returned to Tashkent.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan