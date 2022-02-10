AB716 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-02-10

WISCONSIN, February 10 - An Act to amend 341.09 (2m) (a) 2. and 341.09 (2m) (d); and to create 341.09 (2m) (a) 1m. and 341.09 (10) of the statutes; Relating to: issuance of temporary motor vehicle operation plates and permits to dealers and providing a penalty. (FE)