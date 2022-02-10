Submit Release
SB837 in Sen: Representative Cabral-Guevara added as a cosponsor - 2022-02-10

WISCONSIN, February 10 - An Act to create 893.828 of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating immunity for public campus administrators from liability for violations of individual expressive rights under the declaration of rights in the Wisconsin Constitution. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Technical Colleges

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/10/2022 Sen. Representative Cabral-Guevara added as a cosponsor  

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb837

