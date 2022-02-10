Family Day Free Fishing Weekend, February 19-21

CANADA, February 10 - Released on February 10, 2022

The upcoming Family Day weekend will be a perfect opportunity to try your hand at ice fishing. From February 19-21, Saskatchewan residents and visitors may fish any provincial waterbody that has an open sport fishing season, without buying a fishing licence.

“More than a quarter of a million anglers fish our province’s waters each year,” Environment Minister Warren Kaeding said. “Ice fishing is a favourite pastime for many Saskatchewan residents. Free Fishing Weekends are a great time for visitors or new anglers to give it a go - if they haven’t had the opportunity.”

A great way to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family, it’s important to note that Free Fishing Weekend can only be enjoyed on provincial waterbodies - outside of the national parks.

During Free Fishing Weekend, all regulations apply, including possession limits and reduced limits on some waterbodies. Anyone planning to transport fish out of province must have a valid Saskatchewan angling licence.

Remember to put safety first when going out on the ice. Before you leave, always tell someone where you will be fishing and when you plan on returning. Dress for the weather, as frostbite can happen very quickly. Use caution and be aware of ice thickness before travelling on it. Water does not freeze uniformly and is unpredictable. For walking, ice needs to be 10 cm (four inches) thick and at least 30 cm (12 inches) for light vehicle travel.

For more information about fishing in Saskatchewan, check the Saskatchewan Anglers Guide or online at saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

For more information, contact:

Val Nicholson Environment Prince Albert Phone: 306-953-2459 Email: Val.Nicholson@gov.sk.ca