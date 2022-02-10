AB974 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2022-02-10

WISCONSIN, February 10 - An Act to amend 20.515 (1) (a), chapter 40 (title), 40.08 (8) (a) (intro.), 48.94 (1), 69.14 (1) (a) and 175.46 (5) (a); and to create 16.705 (1b) (e), 16.71 (5t), 20.515 (2), 25.14 (1) (a) 20., 25.17 (1) (zk), 25.17 (2) (h), 25.90, subchapter X of chapter 40 [precedes 40.96], 40.96 and 73.03 (77) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a 401Kids savings program and the 401Kids savings program trust fund; granting rule-making authority; and making an appropriation. (FE)