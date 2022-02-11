Olympus Health & Performance Adds Jaimie Hilton to Its Team as Business Development Director

One of Salt Lake City’s leading healthcare companies has made an addition to its team.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Olympus Health & Performance today announced that it has added Jaimie Hilton to its team, serving as its business development director.

“We are very excited to add Jaimie to our team,” said Lauren Lightfield, CEO of Olympus Health & Performance. “Jaimie is a huge asset.”

Regarding specific duties, Lightfield revealed that Jaimie is working with local businesses to create referral programs and opportunities to grow business together with Spruce and Olympus Health & Performance.

“Thanks to Jaimie, we currently work with many of the Park City hotels to provide onsite testing for their guests traveling internationally,” Lightfield stressed, before adding, “Jaimie helped secure agreements for weekly testing for a variety of businesses.”

Jaimie, according to Lightfield, also helps develop partnerships and business with Spruce.

“She is working with local artists to set up art gallery displays at Spruce with promotional deals for guests that attend,” Lightfield said.

Lightfield went on to reiterate that the company continues to provide weekly COVID-19 testing for multiple local businesses to help slow the spread of disease. As coronavirus cases continue to drop across the nation, some business professionals may begin to travel again. In this regard, many types of travel require precautionary coronavirus testing to reduce the spread of the virus.

Regarding the specific testing services Olympus Health & Performance is providing, Lightfield revealed the company utilizes Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing, which is often the most common requirement for domestic and international travel, where individuals must show negative results within 72 hours of a flight.

For information about Olympus Health & Performance, please visit utahcoronavirustest.com/about-us and https://utahcoronavirustest.com/blog/.

##

About Olympus Health & Performance

Olympus Health & Performance is a HIPAA-compliant, CLIA-certified healthcare company founded by a nurse practitioner and practicing surgeon in order to provide health services to people in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas.

Contact Details:

1414 S Foothill Drive

Suite D

Salt Lake City, UT 84108

United States