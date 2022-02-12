Food Waste Reduction Market Expansion, Opportunities For Growth and Key Players Strategies Upto 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global food waste reduction market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research report by Reports and Data is titled ‘Global Food Waste Reduction Market – Forecast to 2028.’ The report offers holistic understanding of the global Food Waste Reduction market and explains several growth-influencing factors such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. The key contents of the report are the List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Market Description, Market Dynamics, Regional Outlook, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Technological Innovations, and Strategic Market Developments. The report serves as a concise summary of the Food Waste Reduction market and offers a glimpse of the current market scenario with regard to the COVID-19 impact.

Food waste can be defined as total losses and waste throughout the food supply chain such as production, postharvest, processing, distribution, and consumption. Globally, approximately 14% of food produced is lost from harvest to retail, with an estimated 17% of total global food production wasted. Food wastage is a threat to the long-term viability of our food systems. Food waste reduction is helpful to the environment since it keeps food out of landfills. It makes financial sense on a small scale, because it lowers household food prices, and on a large scale, it lowers disposal costs for restaurants, processors, and farmers. Eventually, reducing food waste is socially significant since the saved food can be diverted to emergency food providers to eliminate hunger.

Growth of the food & beverage industry is majorly attributed to rising global population, substantially growing demand for food, rise in agricultural activities around the world, and increasing sales of packaged and processed foods. Industry revenue growth is further driven by factors such as surging demand for organic food products, increasing demand for natural food ingredients and additives, and rise in imports & exports of food & beverages worldwide. Technological advancements in food processing and packaging solutions, increasing number of online food delivery businesses, and rising disposable incomes of consumers around the world factors further contributing to the growth of this industry.

Global Food Waste Reduction Market - Regional Outlook:

Regional market overview is one of the most vital components of the report. This section highlights the production and consumption ratios, supply and demand ratios, import/export activities, consumption patterns, present and emerging trends, revenue growth rates, macro-economic and micro-economic growth factors, and the key players in each regional market.

Major Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Top Companies in the Global Food Waste Reduction Market:

• Oddbox

• Zero Hunger

• Motatos

• ReFed

• Winnow Solutions

• Orora

• TetraPak

• Phood Solutions

• Copia

• TotalCtrl

• 412 Food Rescue

Segments Covered in the Report:

Food Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Cereals

• Dairy Products

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Meat

• Fish & Sea Food

• Processed Food

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Processing Plant

• Warehousing & Cold Storage

• Cropping Pattern Consulting

• Supply Chain

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

• The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.