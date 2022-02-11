Medium Voltage Protection Relay Market| Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation| Regional Forecast to 2028

Companies Profiled in the Medium Voltage Protection Relay Market Are ABB (Switzerland), General Electric (U.S.), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (U.S.), EATON (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), TOSHIBA (Japan), ZIV APLICACIONES Y TECNOLOGIA (Spain), Basler Electric (U.S.), Fanox Electronic (Spain), Orion Italia (Italy), Woodward, Inc. (U.S.), Ashida Electronics (India), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medium voltage protection relay market size was USD 0.99 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.07 billion 2021 to USD 1.59 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.82% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Medium Voltage Protection Relay Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as rising demand from utility and railways along with rising adoption of protection relay toward renewable energy systems are expected to fuel the market growth. Additionally, increasing digital technologies in relay technologies will increase the footprint of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

Production Delays and Reduced Electricity Demands to Hamper Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit various sectors of the globe in the form of economic backlash. Various lockdowns were imposed during the peak pandemic period which led to decrease in electricity demand as manufacturing factories were shut down. Travel restrictions further triggered low manpower and restricted business activities. Additionally, volatility in raw material pricing led to delays in future projects.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.82 % 2028 Value Projection USD 1.59 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 0.99 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 264 Segments covered By Type ,Technology, By Application, End Users & By Region Growth Drivers High Maintenance Cost of Protection Relays Likely To Hinder Market Growth Reliability of Medium Voltage Protection Relays is Likely to Drive Market Growth





Segments

Type, Technology, Application, End-user, and Region are studied for the Market

By type, the market can be divided into self-powered relays, feeder & generator relays, recloser control relay, and others.

On the basis of technology, the market can be branched into electromechanical & static relays and digital & numerical relays.

With respect to application, the market can be segmented into generator, transformer, transmission line, bus bar, feeder, motor, and others.

By end-user, the market can fragmented into utility, industrial, railways, and others.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The study of medium voltage protection relay consists of a comprehensive analysis of the market by evaluating critical aspects of the market such as valuable insights, facts, industry-related detailed information, and historical data. The forecast period is attained by employing several methodologies that are extracted from various in-house models. The study is broken into segments and various sub-segments, including type, technology, application, end-user, and region.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Need to Replace Conventional Relays to Augment Growth

Factors such as advancement in new relays and rising focus of manufacturers toward automated relays that befit the digital age will boost the medium voltage protection relay market growth during the forecast period. Increasing usage of renewable sources and rising attributes such as grid stability and economic cost will increase the footprint of the market. Also, various governments setting their targets toward green energy will fuel the growth of the market.

However, high maintenance cost of maintenance is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. Digital relays often are prone to cyber-attacks, causing data breaches. This factor will cause hindrance to market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Hold Largest Market Share due to Expanding Rail Industry

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the largest medium voltage protection relay market share owing to expanding railway sector due to increasing passenger demand, changing consumer patterns, and increasing investment opportunities. Also, expansive passenger experience and increasing new rail projects will boost the market in the region.

North America will hold a significant market share in terms of global contribution owing to increasing investment in its grid improvement and rising demand for clean and reliable solutions.

Europe will hold a large market share due to rising reliable rail network and favorable government policies.

Competitive Landscape

Mergers & Acquisitions and New Product Launches to Bolster Market Growth

The market landscape of medium voltage protection relay is highly fragmented as it has presence of several global and regional competitors. The dominant players are constantly empowering themselves with strategies such as contracts and agreements, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches for maximizing revenue. For example, in April 2021, Siemens Smart Infrastructure division launched the Siprotec 5 Compact for specifically addressing the demand of industrial applications, infrastructure, and distribution grids. It also allows for virtual testing of devices in the cloud within minutes without hardware and additional effort. Other players are introducing portfolio with environmental effects and easy integration features to capture a larger consumer base.

Industry Development

May 2021: ABB added the REX610 to its Relion product family that is aimed at plug-and-play solution for supporting safe, smart, and sustainable electrification. The REX610 will allow communication and interoperability between substation automation devices and various smart services such as those on the ABB Ability platform.

