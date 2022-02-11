Logistics Robots Market to Surge at 16.4% CAGR till 2028; Omron Corporation Introduces Mobile Robots with a Payload Capacity of up to 250kg: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in the Logistics Robots Market Report: KION GROUP AG (Germany), Daifuku Co, Ltd. (Japan), The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz (India), Omron Corporation (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Columbia/Okura LLC (USA), Krones AG (Germany), Yaskawa America, Inc. (USA), Vecna Robotics (USA), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands), Bastion Solutions, Inc. (USA), Asic Robotics AG (Switzerland), Teradyne Inc. (USA), IAM Robotics (USA), Dematic (USA), KUKA AG (Germany), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Toyota Industries (Japan)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global logistics robots market size is projected to reach USD 17.82 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Logistics Robots Market, 2021-2028”, the market value was estimated to stand at USD 5.38 billion in 2020 and is expected to touch USD 6.17 billion in 2021.

Increasing Adoption of Smart Warehousing Tools to Boost the Market

Managing warehouse operations can be a tedious task and companies are eagerly adopting smart technologies, mainly artificial intelligence and robotics, to optimize warehousing activities. For example, in May 2021, Locus Robotics deployed autonomous mobile robots, equipped with dashboards and reporting capabilities, for Taylored Services, a warehousing company. After the robots were rolled out, the company reported immediate productivity gains and improved client satisfaction. Logistics robots are proving to be especially useful for e-commerce companies, which extensively utilize warehousing services. In October 2018, for instance, Alibaba-owned Cainiao inaugurated a warehouse with 700 robots operating in it in China. Similarly, in June 2018, Google invested USD 500 million in China-based JD to leverage its expertise in automated supply chain and logistics. Thus, warehousing management powered by robotics and AI will significantly augment the outlook of this market.

Logistics Robots Market Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 16.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 17.82 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 5.38 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Type, Application, Industry and Region Growth Drivers Promising Emergence of Robot Startups in the Logistics Industry to Fuel the Market Expansion of the E-commerce Industry is Expected to Propel Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges High Setup Costs Involved at Initial Stage May Hinder the Market Growth





Segmentation

By type, the market’s segments include automated guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots, robot arms, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into palletizing &de-palletizing, pick & place, transportation, and others. In terms of industry, the market is distributed into e-commerce, healthcare, retail, food & beverages, automotive, and others. Geographically, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

What Does the Report Offer?

The Logistics Robots Market report offers an exhaustive analysis of the market drivers, trends, and hindrances and contains a comprehensive assessment of all the possible market segments. Moreover, the report provides a thorough study of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape of the market, along with precise computation of the relevant market figures and values.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has delivered a soft blow to the logistics robots market growth, primarily due to the rapid shutdown of warehouses and manufacturing plants, following the strict lockdowns and social distancing rules imposed by governments in many countries. As a result, the growth rate of this market dropped to 14.1% in 2020. However, with economies opening up and critical operations getting rebooted in most countries, the demand for factory automation is experiencing a resurgence, which will cushion the severe impacts of the coronavirus on this market.

Driving Factor

Promising Emergence of Robot Startups in the Logistics Industry to Fuel the Market

As robots continue to penetrate the logistics industry, several startups have emerged to provide inventive robotic solutions for warehouse management and manufacturing operations. For example, Copal, a Netherlands-based startup, offers robots that can be programmed to move the load, palletize it, or deliver it straight to storage, thus enhancing productivity and efficiency of the manufacturing process. On the other hand, Germany-based Sawyer is a startup that has developed collaborative robots (co-bots) that stands with human workers in the assembly line and performs fully automated repeat tasks. Meanwhile, Netherlands-headquartered Smart Robotics has engineered logistics robots that are designed to execute precise picking and placing movements. The proliferation of such specialized entities in robotics is fostering the sustained growth of this Logistics Robots Market.

Regional Insights

Growing Acceptance of Smart Factories to Propel the North America Market

North America is anticipated to have a commanding hold on the logistics robots market share during the forecast period on account of the growing adoption and willing acceptance of smart factories and warehouses, powered by Industry 4.0 technologies. Furthermore, the rapidly rising number of distribution centers across the US and Canada will also contribute to the expansion of this market.

Asia Pacific, where the market size stood at USD 1.78 billion, the demand for logistics robots will be driven by the advancements in auto manufacturing in the region, coupled with the escalating growth of the e-commerce industry in India and China.

Competitive Landscape

Portfolio Enhancement to be Top Priority for Key Players

Leading competitors in the market for logistics robots are zealously exploring avenues to speedily diversify and expand their portfolios. For this, companies are entering into acquisition agreements and collaborating with different entities, in a bid to develop new products, boost R&D, establish a presence in emerging markets, and bolster their position in the international market.

Industry Development

October 2020: ABB announced the takeover of Codian Robotics, a specialist in delta robots, which are mainly used for high-precision pick & place operations. Codian’s automation line includes robots for hygiene-sensitive industries such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals.

Table Of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Logistics Robots Market Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Global Logistics Robots Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

6.1. Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments



Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

TOC Continued…!

