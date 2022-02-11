Players In The HP (High Potency) APIs Market Focus On Expansion Strategies To Strengthen Their Positions

HP (High Potency) Apis Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s HPAPIs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High potency APIs market trends includes companies focusing on strategies such as production facility expansion and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their position in the competitive business environment. For instance, a Swiss-based chemicals and biotechnology company Lonza declared an investment in the expansion of HPAPI capability at its location in Visp, Switzerland, by connecting additional 4-m3-scale and multi-purpose manufacturing lines. The expansion enhances the current manufacturing ability of the business from the laboratory to the broad commercial level and further includes the resulting utilization of capacity in existing manufacturing facilities. In January 2020, Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) declared an expenditure of $19 million to enhance its operation in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, with an additional 975 m2 of production space in a new wing for API production, including the production of HPAPI for potent compounds down to an OEL of 1 mcg/m3.

The global high potency API market size is expected to grow from $22.61 billion in 2021 to $24.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The HP API market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $34.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Read more on the Global HP (High Potency) APIs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hp-high-potency-apis-global-market-report

The rising number of cancer cases coupled with increasing sales of cancer drugs contributed to the growth of the high potency API market. Rising incidence of cancer is resulting in increasing R&D about anticancer drugs which in turn is propelling the demand for HP (high potency) APIs market. According to the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report, the cancer burden is expected to increase 29.5 million new cases and 16.4 million deaths by 2040, globally. Moreover, 70% of deaths from cancer occur in middle and low-income countries. Therefore, the growing incidence of cancer cases is projected to upsurge revenues for the high potency APIs market.

Major players covered in the global HP (high potency) APIs industry are Eli Lily and Company, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Sanofi, Hospira Inc., BASF SE, Covidien plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Bayer AG, Carbogen Amcis AG, Lonza, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Mylan Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca plc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

TBRC’s global high potency APIs market report is segmented by type into innovative HPAPI, generic HPAPI, by synthesis type into synthetic HPAPI, biotech HPAPI, by therapeutic application into oncology, hormonal disorder, glaucoma, other therapeutic applications (respiratory disorders, CVD, diabetes, cosmetology, and erectile dysfunction).

HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Innovative HPAPI, Generic HPAPI), By Synthesis Type (Synthetic HPAPI, Biotech HPAPI), By Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Hormonal Disorder, Glaucoma, Other Therapeutic Applications (Respiratory Disorders, CVD, Diabetes, Cosmetology, And Erectile Dysfunction)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a HP (high potency) APIs market overview, HP (high potency) APIs market forecast, HP (high potency) APIs market size, HP (high potency) APIs market growth for the whole market, HP (high potency) APIs market segments, HP (high potency) APIs market geographies, HP (high potency) APIs market trends, HP (high potency) APIs market, HP (high potency) APIs market, HP (high potency) APIs market drivers, HP (high potency) APIs market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and HP (high potency) APIs market market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global HP (High Potency) APIs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3803&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Iron Deficiency Anemia, Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia, Sickle Cell Anemia, Aplastic Anemia), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Pharmacy), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Anemia Type (Microcytic (Low MCV), Normocytic (Normal MCV), Macrocytic (High MCV)), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anemia-and-other-blood-disorder-drugs-global-market-report

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Emergency Contraceptive Pills, Vaginal Rings), By End Users (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Gynecology Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers), By Hormones (Progestin-Only, Combined Hormones), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Gynecology/ Fertility Clinics, E-Commerce), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hormonal-contraceptives-global-market-report

Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Alpha Agonist, Beta Blockers, Prostaglandin Analogs, Combined Medication), By Disease Condition Type (Open-Angle Glaucoma, Angle-Closure Glaucoma, Normal-Tension Glaucoma, Congenital Glaucoma), By Type (Hospital Prescription Drugs, Over-the-counter Drugs), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiglaucoma-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/