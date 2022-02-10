Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,899 in the last 365 days.

ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE TO HOST VIRTUAL HEMP SUMMIT

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will host a virtual Hemp Summit Tuesday, February 22. The free online event will take place from 9am to noon with presentations from growers, processors, university researchers, industry stakeholders and IDOA staff.

"Having a place for our hemp farmers to gather with like-minded people and share lessons has been vital," said IDOA Division Manager, David Lakeman. "We are excited we can provide that space during our annual Hemp Summit and hope our farmers take away information they can implement in the 2022 growing season."

The Summit's agenda is structured to optimize the distribution of information and limit repetition during the three-hour event. Topics on the agenda include: the 2021 growing season, best practices, and lessons learned. Information on the panelists will be available prior to the event. 

The 2022 Hemp Summit is free to attend, but registration is required. Those interested in attending can register online at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Plants/Pages/Hemp-Summit-Registration.aspx.

You just read:

ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE TO HOST VIRTUAL HEMP SUMMIT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.