Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,897 in the last 365 days.

New Retailers Come on Board for SNAP Recipients to Buy Food Online and Shop Right from Their Mobile Device

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 10 - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved retailers Sam's Club and Meijer Grocery for SNAP online purchasing. With these additions, Illinois LINK card users can now purchase groceries online through eleven retail chains across the state.

Illinois has about 1.8 million SNAP recipients. The Pritzker Administration made it possible at the beginning of the pandemic for these customers to buy groceries online. Since March 2020, the pool of participating retailers has grown substantially. Illinois SNAP customers who want to shop at Meijer must reside in an area where Instacart is an option. Additionally, Meijer grocery locations are accepting Online EBT through Instacart.

"Every resident in Illinois deserves equitable access to healthy food options," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This latest round of expansion for online SNAP retailers is helping make that a reality for thousands of SNAP customers across the state."

With Sam's Club and Meijer, Illinois' eleven online SNAP retail partners include Capri IGA, County Market, Fairplay Neighborhood Market, Schnucks, Supermercados El Guero, Woodman's Market, ALDI, Amazon, and Walmart.    Other grocery retailers interested in becoming part of the program can learn more and apply at  http://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/online-purchasing-pilot.   "I'm proud of the public-private commitment to expand online purchasing options for SNAP customers in Illinois," said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou. "Giving families an online option to access quality food is so important, and I'm grateful to our partners at Sam's Club, Meijer, and the USDA for making this possible."

Various Sam's Club locations in Illinois will begin accepting EBT as a form of payment using their "Scan & Go" mobile application beginning this month.   The USDA requires all SNAP authorized retailers, including authorized online retailers, to ensure that SNAP benefits are used to purchase only eligible food items. A list of eligible food items that can be purchased using SNAP benefits is available here: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/eligible-food-items.   Illinois residents can use the SNAP eligibility calculator to determine if they are eligible for SNAP benefits. IDHS has an additional resource page for SNAP benefit amounts and eligibility limits that can be viewed here: https://www.dhs.state.il.us/OneNetLibrary/27897/documents/Brochures/124.pdf

Related updates on Illinois Online SNAP program are posted at  www.DHS.illinois.gov/OnlineSNAP.

You just read:

New Retailers Come on Board for SNAP Recipients to Buy Food Online and Shop Right from Their Mobile Device

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.