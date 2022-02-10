Historic sites to celebrate President Lincoln's birthday

LERNA, ILLINOIS, February 10 - Abraham Lincoln sites throughout central Illinois will be hosting events to commemorate the 16th president's birthday this weekend.

Events are scheduled at the 8th Judicial Courthouse sites where Lincoln practiced law at Metamora, Mount Pulaski and Postville; the Bryant Cottage in Bement where Lincoln and Douglas met to arrange for their series of debates in 1856; and the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site in Lerna where visitors can learn about Lincoln's love of technology and his family background.

FRIDAY 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guided tours of the Bryant Cottage, 146 E. Wilson St., Bement.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY Noon to 4 p.m. The Postville Courthouse, 914 S. Fifth St., Lincoln also will offer tours Friday and Saturday afternoon.

SATURDAY 1-3 p.m. Visitors to the Mount Pulaski Courthouse can see a recreation of Mary Lincoln's famous white cake and enjoy the 19th century fiddle and mandolin music of Steve Stanley and Mark Mathewson.

1-4 p.m. Visit the grand reopening of the Metamora Courthouse State Historic Site, 113 S. Washington St. in Metamora, to view the site's new exhibits and enjoy a children's story time and special craft activity.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site, 402 S. Lincoln Highway Road in Lerna, for a special program featuring the National Trail Amateur Radio Club, which will set up a special event station in the lobby of the visitor's center. NTARC members will communicate with other amateur radio operators from across the world using the Special Event call sign, W9L. Visitors also can learn more about how Abraham Lincoln embraced the original electronic messaging technology, the telegraph. He may be remembered for his soaring oratory, but the nearly 1,000 bite-sized telegrams that he wrote during his presidency helped win the Civil War by projecting presidential power in unprecedented fashion.

For more information about these and other events call 217-345-1845.