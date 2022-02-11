Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Feb. 15 and Feb. 17, 2022

MARYLAND, September 2 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

The County Council will hold virtual public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:30 P.M.

The deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.

The Council will receive testimony on Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan. For this hearing the Council also wishes to solicit public testimony on the choice of the priority transit project to be funded with ongoing toll revenue from Phase 1 South and Phase 1 North of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s I-270 & I-495 Managed Lanes Study.

Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:30 P.M.

The deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.

The Council will hold a public hearing on the Planning Board Draft of the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan approved by the Montgomery County Planning Board on January 6, 2022. The Draft of the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan contains the text and supporting maps for a comprehensive amendment to the approved and adopted 2000 Silver Spring Central Business District Sector Plan and also amends the East Silver Spring Master Plan, and the North and West Silver Spring Master Plan, both approved and adopted in 2000. The Planning Board Draft and Appendices can be viewed at: https://montgomeryplanning.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/SSDAC-Planning-Board-Draft-FINAL-FOR-WEB-reduced2.pdf

NOTE: During the Covid-19 state of emergency, the public is not able to be physically present in the Council Hearing Room. Residents who would like to call in to testify at a Council public hearing need to preregister on the Council's web page at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html. Once the public hearing sign up request form is submitted and the public hearing list is created, individuals will receive separate confirmation notifications that include the appropriate link to use or phone number to call for the public hearing.

Community members also have the option to provide audio, video and written testimony to the Council using a recently developed online testimony form on the Council's web page which can be found at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/PHSignUp.html. The testimony provided with the online option carries the same weight as testimony given at a public hearing. Councilmembers consider all comments as part of their deliberations.

