Councilmember Jawando sends letter to County Executive Elrich requesting that Silver Spring Library be renamed after Brigadier General Charles McGee

MARYLAND, October 2 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, February 10, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md.—On February 10, 2022, Councilmember Will Jawando sent a letter to County Executive Marc Elrich requesting the Silver Spring Library be renamed the Brigadier General Charles McGee Library at Silver Spring.

Brigadier General Charles McGee served in the all-black Tuskegee Airmen unit in World War II, followed by completing combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He passed away peacefully at his home in Bethesda, MD at the age of 102 on January 6, 2022.

In the letter, Councilmember Jawando states: “It was my honor to get to know Brig. Gen. McGee and his family over the years. He was a man of integrity, intelligence, and grace. His memory will live on for years to come and we must do our part to keep his memory alive. It would be fitting that one of our largest county libraries - a place where we learn about history and also seek to better ourselves - be named after a man of such great honor.”

The full text of the letter is below and attached.

Dear County Executive Elrich:

I am writing to formally request that the Silver Spring Library be renamed the Brigadier General Charles McGee Library at Silver Spring, to honor the late Tuskegee Airman, Brigadier General Charles McGee. As you know, this great American hero passed peacefully at his home in Bethesda on January 6, 2022, at the age of 102.

Brig. Gen. McGee served in the all-black Tuskegee Airmen unit in World War II, followed by completing combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He fought against racism and for equality his entire career and paved the way for many African American service members. A Montgomery County resident for many years, Brig. Gen. McGee has always prioritized learning and engaging with young people and serves as a role model to so many Montgomery County residents and Americans.

It was my honor to get to know Brig. Gen. McGee and his family over the years. He was a man of integrity, intelligence, and grace. His memory will live on for years to come and we must do our part to keep his memory alive. It would be fitting that one of our largest county libraries - a place where we learn about history and also seek to better ourselves - be named after a man of such great honor.

I respectfully ask that you consider renaming the Silver Spring Library in honor of Brig. Gen. Charles McGee. Thank you for your consideration and please let me know if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Will Jawando

Councilmember, At-Large

Lead for Libraries