Vision Zero Event Hosted by Council Vice President Evan Glass to Focus on Pedestrian and Street Safety

Eleven pedestrian deaths and 480 non-fatal injuries on county roads in 2021

Rockville, MD—Join Council Vice President Evan Glass on Saturday, February 12, for his third annual event highlighting the importance of “Vision Zero” programs to reduce roadway injuries and fatalities. Special guests include National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy, Congressman Jamie Raskin, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and elected officials from Rockville and Annapolis.

“For too long we’ve considered pedestrian and cyclist traffic injuries as inevitable side effects of modern life,” said Council Vice President Evan Glass, a member of the Transportation and Environment Committee. “But the reality is that we can and must prevent these tragedies by taking a proactive approach to reimagining our roads so that they work for all users.”

The event will take place at the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and Randolph Road, an intersection where a 59-year-old woman was recently killed by a hit and run driver. The Veirs Mill Road corridor, which carries 43,000 cars per day, is home to mostly Latino immigrant communities and businesses, and has seen an alarming increase in pedestrian-related incidents. Montgomery County’s Vision Zero plan calls for eliminating serious and fatal collisions on county roads for drivers, passengers, pedestrians and bicyclists by 2030.

Who: Federal, state and local leaders

What: Vision Zero Walk 2022

Where: 12207 Veirs Mill Road, Wheaton (Korean Korner parking lot)

When: Saturday, February 12 at 10:00 a.m.

