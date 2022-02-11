Submit Release
Council Statement in Support of Councilmember Will Jawando and Denouncing Hate Speech and Harassment

MARYLAND, October 2 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, February 10, 2022

The Montgomery County Council made the following statement on the harassment and hate speech that Councilmember Will Jawando received from individuals online during a meeting earlier this week to discuss issues and answer questions about his work on the Council.

“All members of the Council stand in solidarity with Councilmember Will Jawando, who was subjected to disgusting, racist comments and hate-filled obscenities during a Progressive Legacy meeting from individuals online. Hate has no place in our inclusive community.

“We denounce all forms of hate speech, harassment and racism, and condemn these racist attacks. Montgomery County residents and public employees, including elected officials, should be free to go about their daily lives and conduct their work without the fear of racist speech and harassment.

“We appreciate Councilmember Jawando’s leadership and extend our ongoing support to him, his wife and children, as we continue working together to protect and serve more than one million Montgomery County residents.” Release ID: 22-061 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832

