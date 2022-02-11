Global Stored Grain Protectants Market Value to Reach $997.27 million by 2028: Stratistics MRC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stored Grain Protectants Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Product (Chemical Control, Physical Control, Biological Control), Application (Corn, Wheat, Rice, Other Applications), and By Geography
The Global Stored Grain Protectants Market is accounted for $663.24 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $997.27 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Prevention of food losses during storage after harvesting is important in terms of economy. Nowadays integrated pest management is a widely accepted strategy in pest control, which involves the use of chemical insecticides coupled with fumigants. The uses of synthetic fumigants are restricted because of the residue problem and health hazards to humans. Food grain losses are a serious problem, particularly in developing countries. Losses caused by insects include not only the direct consumption of kernels, but also the accumulation of cadavers, exuviae, and webbing. Insect damage can result in, reduction of rain weight, loss of nutrients, and decreased germination. It may also cause deterioration and contamination to the grain which in turn cause poorer gradation of grain and lower the market value. There are various types of methods available for pest control such as chemical control which includes insecticides, fumigants, and rodenticides, physical control that includes traps, baits, aeration, heat treatment, and biological control.
The corn segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market due to the demand for corn from the various food industries in developed countries like the U.S. Storing corn, even for a short time, requires a proactive defense against corn bugs that could lead to damaged grain and a reduced bottom line. Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the higher adoption of grain fumigants in the countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and Thailand, rising population, and decreasing arable land have led to an increase in the demand for food security and food safety, globally. North America is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high adoption of grain protection practices by large-scale farmers and presence of key manufacturers in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Stored Grain Protectants Market include Arysta Lifescience, BASF, Bayer, Central Life Sciences, Degesch America, Dowdupont, FMC, Hedley Technologies, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta, and UPL.
Browse complete "Stored Grain Protectants Market" @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/stored-grain-protectants-market
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Private Limited offer reports which supply an in-detail study and predict about the industry covering the inclusive overview of the market that will help clients and business creation policies. Our report offers company profiling with meticulous strategies such as business overview, financials, key products, and current key developments along with the SWOT analysis of the key players related to the market, and porter’s five forces for the market insights. Our reports are devised with eclectic industry audience in mind and give a snapshot into the attractiveness, possible and competitive scenery of a market mapping the key frequent trends. Our report covers market share estimations for the provincial and country-level segments and diverse market trends such as market opportunities, challenges, key drivers and restraints, futuristic scenarios, threats, volume and value forecasts, strategic recommendations, covid-19 impact, and various investment opportunities for the producers operating in the global and regional markets. The reports are constantly updated every year and revised by team of research experts, so that it will reflect the current trends and information, and making sure that all trends and insight are captured and analyzed in a single report.
Request a Sample of this Stored Grain Protectants Market - Global Market Outlook (2021-2028) @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/stored-grain-protectants-market/request-sample
We offer market estimations, forecasts, regional segmentation for the market which covers the world’s largest economies, and CAGR of any prominent country in the report as per the client's interest. We have high experience in research and consulting for diverse industry domains to supply to the requirements of both individual and corporate clients. Our research teams are a permutation of shrewd experience and young exuberance that reflects in the quality of the work. Our report provides data information related to the strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures for the foremost companies on a regional scale for the assorted markets in the industries. Our experienced consulting team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to collect and analyze the information and is their mettle and stance towards providing the best to our clients that makes the reports be prominent.
Browse the latest market research reports by Stratistics MRC:
High End Greenhouse Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Crop Type (Vegetables, Fruits, Floriculture), Covering Material (Glass, Plastic, Solid Brush Cleaners), and By Geography
Beet Pulp Pellets Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Form (Molasses – Based, Plain- Based), Application (Dairy Feed, Equine Feed, Swine Feed), and By Geography
Commercial Seed Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Genetically Modified Seeds/Biotechnology Seeds, Conventional Seeds), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds), Application (Retail, Wholesale) and By Geography
About Us:
StrategyMRC research reports and publications are routed to help clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects. We track 30+ industries and cover 800 market segments.
Contact Us:
Stratistics Market Research Consulting
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Email: info@strategymrc.com
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com/
Visit our Blog: https://strategymrc.blogspot.com/
James Lamb
The Global Stored Grain Protectants Market is accounted for $663.24 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $997.27 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Prevention of food losses during storage after harvesting is important in terms of economy. Nowadays integrated pest management is a widely accepted strategy in pest control, which involves the use of chemical insecticides coupled with fumigants. The uses of synthetic fumigants are restricted because of the residue problem and health hazards to humans. Food grain losses are a serious problem, particularly in developing countries. Losses caused by insects include not only the direct consumption of kernels, but also the accumulation of cadavers, exuviae, and webbing. Insect damage can result in, reduction of rain weight, loss of nutrients, and decreased germination. It may also cause deterioration and contamination to the grain which in turn cause poorer gradation of grain and lower the market value. There are various types of methods available for pest control such as chemical control which includes insecticides, fumigants, and rodenticides, physical control that includes traps, baits, aeration, heat treatment, and biological control.
The corn segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market due to the demand for corn from the various food industries in developed countries like the U.S. Storing corn, even for a short time, requires a proactive defense against corn bugs that could lead to damaged grain and a reduced bottom line. Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the higher adoption of grain fumigants in the countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and Thailand, rising population, and decreasing arable land have led to an increase in the demand for food security and food safety, globally. North America is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high adoption of grain protection practices by large-scale farmers and presence of key manufacturers in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Stored Grain Protectants Market include Arysta Lifescience, BASF, Bayer, Central Life Sciences, Degesch America, Dowdupont, FMC, Hedley Technologies, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta, and UPL.
Browse complete "Stored Grain Protectants Market" @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/stored-grain-protectants-market
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Private Limited offer reports which supply an in-detail study and predict about the industry covering the inclusive overview of the market that will help clients and business creation policies. Our report offers company profiling with meticulous strategies such as business overview, financials, key products, and current key developments along with the SWOT analysis of the key players related to the market, and porter’s five forces for the market insights. Our reports are devised with eclectic industry audience in mind and give a snapshot into the attractiveness, possible and competitive scenery of a market mapping the key frequent trends. Our report covers market share estimations for the provincial and country-level segments and diverse market trends such as market opportunities, challenges, key drivers and restraints, futuristic scenarios, threats, volume and value forecasts, strategic recommendations, covid-19 impact, and various investment opportunities for the producers operating in the global and regional markets. The reports are constantly updated every year and revised by team of research experts, so that it will reflect the current trends and information, and making sure that all trends and insight are captured and analyzed in a single report.
Request a Sample of this Stored Grain Protectants Market - Global Market Outlook (2021-2028) @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/stored-grain-protectants-market/request-sample
We offer market estimations, forecasts, regional segmentation for the market which covers the world’s largest economies, and CAGR of any prominent country in the report as per the client's interest. We have high experience in research and consulting for diverse industry domains to supply to the requirements of both individual and corporate clients. Our research teams are a permutation of shrewd experience and young exuberance that reflects in the quality of the work. Our report provides data information related to the strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures for the foremost companies on a regional scale for the assorted markets in the industries. Our experienced consulting team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to collect and analyze the information and is their mettle and stance towards providing the best to our clients that makes the reports be prominent.
Browse the latest market research reports by Stratistics MRC:
High End Greenhouse Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Crop Type (Vegetables, Fruits, Floriculture), Covering Material (Glass, Plastic, Solid Brush Cleaners), and By Geography
Beet Pulp Pellets Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Form (Molasses – Based, Plain- Based), Application (Dairy Feed, Equine Feed, Swine Feed), and By Geography
Commercial Seed Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Genetically Modified Seeds/Biotechnology Seeds, Conventional Seeds), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds), Application (Retail, Wholesale) and By Geography
About Us:
StrategyMRC research reports and publications are routed to help clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects. We track 30+ industries and cover 800 market segments.
Contact Us:
Stratistics Market Research Consulting
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Email: info@strategymrc.com
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com/
Visit our Blog: https://strategymrc.blogspot.com/
James Lamb
Stratistics Market Research & Consulting Pvt Ltd
+1-301-202-5929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn