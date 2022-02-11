Prevalence Of GI Disorders Contribute To Digestive Enzymes Market Growth

Digestive Enzymes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorder among different age groups drives the growth of the digestive enzymes market. Gastrointestinal disorders include disorders in the gastrointestinal tract starting from mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus caused due to lack of digestive enzymes. The gastrointestinal disorders require the digestive enzymes to be taken orally as a dietary supplement or as a drug. The increased rates of gastrointestinal disorders are linked to smoking, diet and genetics, sanitation, increased use of antibiotics and the changing environmental factors due to industrialization and urbanization. According to the American Gastroenterological Association’s survey published in April 2020 on worldwide prevalence and burden of functional gastrointestinal disorder, among 73,076 adult respondents, about 40.3% people met diagnostic criteria for at least 1 functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGIDs). FGID were more prevalent among women than men. A large-scale multinational study found that more than 40% of population is having FGIDs across the globe. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of digestive diseases contributes to the digestive enzymes market growth.

The global digestive enzymes market size is expected to grow from $0.75 billion in 2021 to $0.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The digestive enzymes market share is expected to reach $1.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Digestive enzymes market trends include companies investing towards developing customized digestive enzymes. These customized digestive enzymes are condition-specific enzymes to support digestion for digestive sensitive patients and may contain multiple enzymes in the same product. The companies involved in manufacturing digestive enzymes are developing customized digestive enzymes to ease the digestion of different types of food. For instance, Sabinsa, a USA based provider of herbal extracts, cosmeceuticals, minerals, dietary supplements, formulated DigeZyme. DigeZyme is a multi-enzyme complex comprising of five different enzymes, namely, cellulase, lactase, amylase, lipase, and protease. It is widely used by the people who have difficulty in digesting carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, respectively. The companies are increasingly investing towards developing customized digestive enzymes.

Major players covered in the global digestive enzymes industry are Garden of Life, Biotics Research Corporation, Klaire Laboratories, Abbott Nutrition, AbbVie Inc., Allergan PLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc. Amway Corporation, Food State Inc., Matsun Nutrition, Metagenics Inc., Twinlab Corporation, Food State Inc., AST Enzymes, VEMO 99 OOD, Advanced Vital Enzymes Pvt. Ltd., Zeus Biotech Limited, Vox Nutrition Inc., Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., Metagenics, XYMOGEN Inc., Douglas Laboratories, Thorne Research, Integrative Therapeutics LLC, Pure Encapsulations, Ortho Molecular Products Inc., Designs for Health Inc., Master Supplements Inc., and Proteozymes.

TBRC’s global digestive enzymes market segmentation is divided by enzyme type into carbohydrates, protease, lipase, other enzyme types, by origin into animal, fungi, microbial, plant, by application into indigestion, chronic pancreatitis, irritable bowel syndrome, other applications, by distribution channel into retail stores, online stores.



