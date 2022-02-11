How Do Collaborations Contribute To The Transdermal Skin Patches Market Growth?

Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major companies in the market are increasingly opting for acquisitions and collaborations to enhance and expand their footprint for the transdermal skin patches market growth. The strategic merger and acquisition and collaboration followed by the players in the transdermal skin patches market allows the companies to take technological advantage by acquiring the technology which allows them to get ahead in the competition. For instance, Canoa Inc., a Delaware based healthcare and pharmaceuticals company, acquired ProSolus® Inc. to enhance its position and development of new products in transdermal space. ProSolus headquartered in the USA is a pharmaceutical company that provides transdermal solutions. Similarly, Mylan, a pharmaceutical company providing transdermal skin patches, with Upjohn, a subsidiary of Pfizer announced the formation of a new company named Viatris. The aim of the new collaboration is to provide more innovative medicines to the patients globally. Pfizer is a multinational pharmaceutical company. Thus, companies operating in the transdermal skin patch market are following the strategic collaborations and acquisitions to have a competitive edge.

In June 2020, Nutriband Inc., a USA based pharmaceutical and health care-based provider that focuses on transdermal and Topical technologies acquired 4P Therapeutics Inc for an undisclosed amount. Through the acquisition, Nutriband aimed to expand its product portfolio to include the transdermal technologies, prescription drugs and clinical development. 4P Therapeutics Inc is a U.S.A based biotechnology health-care research and development company that focuses on novel methods for drugs delivery.

The global transdermal skin patches market size is expected to grow from $6.80 billion in 2021 to $7.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The transdermal skin patch market is expected to reach $8.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The advances in the modern technologies contribute to the growth of transdermal skin patches market. Advances in modern technologies increase the number of drugs being delivered transdermally including small molecule hydrophobic drugs, hydrophilic drugs, and macromolecules. According to the transdermal skin patches industry analysis, the new technological advances add to the increased efficiency and increased use of transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDS) thus, increasing the popularity and demand for TDDS. For instance, few technological advances in the TDDS included transdermal patch formulation improvements, introduction of pressure-sensitive adhesives and permeation enhancers, which lead to increased product diffusion and increased drug retention ability in larger quantities. The advances in technologies are expected to increase the demand for transdermal patches owing to its benefits thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global transdermal skin patches industry are Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Teikoku Pharma, Mylan, Actavis, Mundipharma, Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical, Changzhou Siyao, Rfl Pharmaceutical, Teva, ProSolus Inc, Medipatch Inc, AdhexPharma, Medherant Limited, Nitto Denko, Noven Pharmaceuticals, 3M Pharmaceuticals, Accrux Ltd, Access Pharmaceuticals Inc, Luye Pharma Group Ltd., Purdue Pharma L.P., Abbott Laboratories, Aneva Drug Delivery Systems, Allergan plc, Corium International Inc., Immune Pharmaceuticals, Hercon Pharmaceuticals, Pocono and DURECT Corporation.

TBRC’s global transdermal skin patches market research report is segmented by product into matrix, drug in adhesive, reservoir, vapor, by type into fentanyl transdermal patch, nicotine transdermal patch, buprenorphine transdermal patch, clonidine transdermal patch, oxybutynin transdermal patch, others, by application into pain relief, nicotine cessation, hormone replacement therapy, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, others.

