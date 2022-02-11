Orphan Drugs Market Is Being Benefitted By The Rising Prevalence Of Rate Diseases

Orphan Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of rare diseases is a key factor driving the growth of the orphan drugs market. Any disease that affects a small percentage of the population is a rare disease. Rare disease treatments often require a cold chain, a supply chain regulated by temperature that is not readily accessible in all countries. Orphan diseases or rare diseases occurs rarely among the people (i.e., 7 out of 10,000). However, globally, the prevalence of rare diseases is increasing in recent years. Thus, the rising prevalence of rare diseases is driving the orphan drug market growth.

Approval of biological orphan drugs for multiple indication act as a key trend driving the growth of the global orphan drugs market. The biological drugs are used for treating rare diseases such as cancer with fewer side effects that have a high prevalence rate in the developed world. For instance, in order to launch the company’s biological orphan drug development program Cardax, Inc. announced that it has been engaged with biological orphan drug expert Frederick D. Sancilio, Ph.D. For the development of commercial products, the companies are focused on obtaining biological orphan drugs to increase their revenue.

The global orphan drugs market size is expected to grow from $140.40 billion in 2021 to $154.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The orphan drugs market is expected to reach $229.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Major players covered in the global orphan drugs industry are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen, Biogen, Bayer, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Shire, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Eisai, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Aegerion Pharmaceuticals.

North America was the largest region in the orphan drugs market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the orphan drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global orphan drugs market report is segmented by therapy area into oncology, blood, central nervous system, endocrine, cardiovascular, respiratory, immunomodulatory, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online sales, by drug type into biological, non-biological, by disease type into oncology, hematology, neurology, cardiovascular, others.

Orphan Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Therapy Area (Oncology, Blood, Central Nervous System, Endocrine, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunomodulatory), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales), By Drug Type (Biological, Non-Biological), By Disease Type (Oncology, Hematology, Neurology, Cardiovascular) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a orphan drugs market overview, forecast orphan drugs market size and growth for the whole market, orphan drugs market segments, geographies, orphan drugs market trends, orphan drugs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

