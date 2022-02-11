Government Schemes And Funds Support The Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Revenue

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of multiple sclerosis drugs market is aided by the support from government as well as non-government organization. Multiple sclerosis drugs market analysis shows that the government and non-government organizations fund several schemes and programs to offer their support to enhance the quality of life of people affected with multiple sclerosis (MS). For instance, the government of Alberta in partnership with the department of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism in Canada invested $1million towards the Canadian Prospective Cohort Study to Understand Progression in Multiple Sclerosis (CanProCo) to support the research and innovations to enhance understanding and treatment for MS disease. CanProCo is an initiative to consolidate the efforts of nearly 50 MS researchers from various disciplines across Canada. The initiative was further funded by the Canada Brain Research, Biogen Canada and the MS Society of Canada, as well as Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) to raise a total of $10 million. Appropriate financial support from the government and non-government organizations boosts the multiple sclerosis drugs market growth.

The global multiple sclerosis drugs market size is expected to grow from $24.75 billion in 2021 to $26.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the multiple sclerosis drugs market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The multiple sclerosis drugs market is expected to reach $33.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

According to TBRC’s multiple sclerosis drugs market research, companies are rapidly intensifying their efforts to focus on new product launches to cater to the rising demands for MS drugs. The multiple sclerosis requires a lifelong treatment, which increases the overall cost of treating a patient. In order to provide better and effective treatment companies in the multiple sclerosis market are developing drugs specific to the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Following the trend, FDA approved Novartis’ Mayzent (siponimod) and EMD Serono’s Mavenclad (cladribrine) for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), and active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). Both the drugs were launched as an easy-to-consume oral drug.

Major players covered in the global multiple sclerosis drugs industry are Biogen, Novartis, Roche, Bayer HealthCare, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Actelion Pharmaceutical, EMD Serono, AbbVie Inc., Betaseron, CinnoVex, Extavia, Rebif and Tysabr.

TBRC’s global multiple sclerosis drugs market report is segmented by drug class into immunomodulators, immunosuppressants, interferons, others, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online stores, by route of administration into oral drugs, parenteral drugs.

