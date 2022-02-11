Oncology Biosimilars Market Invests In R&D To Produce New Biosimilars

Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncology biosimilars market analysis shows that the pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in research and development to produce new oncology biosimilars. The companies are exploiting growth potential of rising biosimilar market by investing in their research and development (R&D) processes to support the research and production process of new biosimilars. For instance, in February 2021, Coherus and Junshi Biosciences announced a collaboration in which Coherus would in-license toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody in the US and Canada. Coherus' plan is to build a leading immuno-oncology franchise using cash from its commercial biosimilar business. Also, Biocon, India’s largest biotechnology company invested to acquire some assets of Pfizer Healthcare to set up R&D facility to boost biosimilar development.

The global oncology biosimilars market size is expected to grow from $3.27 billion in 2021 to $4.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The oncology biosimilars market is expected to reach $11.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28.3%.

Read more on the Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-biosimilars-global-market-report

The expiration of patent of biologics used for the treatment of cancer is driving the production of new oncology biosimilars. Oncology biosimilars market overview shows that biologics can be patented for a limited period and the expiration of patents for biologics allows the development of new biosimilars. Biologics are targeted drugs synthesized from living organisms which induces the immune system to attack cancer cells. Biosimilars are similar to biologics but are not identical and offers the same effectiveness as biologics at a reduced cost. According to the Center for Biosimilars, patents on nearly 20 oncology biologics will expire by 2023, leading to the development of new biosimilars in cancer care. The increased number of patent expiry is expected to boost the demand for the production of new oncology biosimilars, thus, driving the oncology biosimilars market growth.

Major players covered in the global oncology biosimilars industry are Biocoin, Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Pfizer Inc., Apotex Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, BIOCAD, Amgen, Hospira, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Baxter, Sanofi, Mylan and F Hoffmann-La Roche.

North America was the largest region in the oncology biosimilars market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the oncology biosimilars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global oncology biosimilars market is segmented by drug type into monoclonal antibody, immunomodulators, hematopoietic agents, granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), by cancer type into breast cancer, colorectal cancer, blood cancer, neutropenia cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, others, by distribution type into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy.

Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibody, Immunomodulators, Hematopoietic Agents, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, Neutropenia Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer), By Distribution Type (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a oncology biosimilars market overview, forecast oncology biosimilars market size and growth for the whole market, oncology biosimilars market segments, geographies, oncology biosimilars market trends, oncology biosimilars market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2821&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins), By Types (Human Growth Hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal antibodies, Insulin, Interferon, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor), By Application (Oncology, Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilars-global-market-report

Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Device Type (Brachytherapy Devices, Endoscopic Devices), By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Biotherapy/Immunotherapy, Radiation Therapy), By End User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Lung Cancer Drugs, Pancreatic Cancer Drugs, Breast Cancer Drugs, Prostate Cancer Drugs, Ovarian Cancer Drugs, Colorectal Cancer Drugs, Gastric Cancer Drugs, Kidney Cancer Drugs, Brain Tumor Drugs, Thyroid Cancer Drugs, Skin Cancer Drugs, Bladder Cancer Drugs, Cervical Cancer Drugs, Blood Cancer Drugs, Others (Kaposi Sarcoma, AIDS-Related Lymphoma, Anal Cancer, Bone Cancer, Retinoblastoma, Testicular Cancer, Hepatocellular (Liver) Cancer, Mouth Cancer, Neuroblastoma)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/