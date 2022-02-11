Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the generic pharmaceuticals market size is expected to grow from $302.39 billion in 2021 to $332.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The generic pharmaceuticals market is expected to reach $426.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The rising incidence of chronic diseases is one of the major drivers of the generic pharmaceuticals market growth.

The global generic drug market consists of sales of generic pharmaceuticals. A generic medicine is a medication designed to be identical as branded drugs marketed by private companies in dosage form, strength, safety, route of administration, performance characteristics, quality, and intended use. Generic drugs work in the same way as branded drugs in terms of clinical benefits. Generic drugs are manufactured after the expiration of the exclusive rights or patent of the branded drugs. For example, some of the generic drugs in the generic pharmaceuticals market include metformin, metoprolol, acarbose, acebutolol, aztreonam and many more.

Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Trends

3D printing technology has the ability to transform the manufacturing of drugs in the generic pharmaceuticals market. 3D printed pharmaceuticals help in improve R&D productivity and deliver new benefits to patients. 3D printing allows the manufacturer to produce drugs with customized size, shape, and texture which is not possible in traditional manufacturing of generic drugs. 3D printing can help the manufacturer to make generic drugs that have different release dates, appearances and taste.

Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Segments

The global generic pharmaceuticals market is segmented:

By Therapy: CNS, Cardiovascular, Dermatology, Genitourinary/Hormonal, Respiratory, Rheumatology, Diabetes, Oncology

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

By Type: Biosimilar, Simple Generic, Super Generic

By Drug Delivery: Oral, Injectables, Dermal/Topical, Inhaler

By Geography: The global generic pharmaceutical market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides generic pharmaceuticals global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global generic pharmaceuticals market, generic pharmaceuticals market share, generic pharmaceuticals global market segments and geographies, generic pharmaceuticals market players, generic pharmaceuticals market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mylan NV, Sandoz International GmbH, Hospira (Pfizer Inc.), Sun Pharmaceutical, Lupin Limited, Endo International Plc, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Apotex Holdings, Fresenius Kabi Ag, Aurbindo Pharma, Aspen Pharmacare, Sanofi, Cipla, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Stada Arzneimittel, Krka Group, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical, Valeant, Zydus Cadila, Merck & Co, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Sawai Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Services.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

